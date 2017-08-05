Roxana looks to recapture winning ways

A successful prep football career begins in mastering fundamentals.

“I think the purpose of something like this is to work on all of the basics,” Roxana football coach Pat Keith said on his team’s summer workout regimen. “But a player can also develop a lot of stamina and strength.”

Keith starts his ninth season at Roxana this fall. He’s compiled a 31-44 record in his first eight seasons and has a pair of playoff appearances and one postseason victory.

Roxana football players have been attending voluntary practices three days a week this summer.

“We’ve had a good turnout this summer,” Keith said. “I’m really pleased, but the turnout can always be better.”

Keith talked of the importance of summer workouts to the physical development of a high school football player.

“This is a time when a player gains strength, and that can prevent injuries,” he said. “This is also a time when you can come together as a team and start to work together. However, the strength factor is so important.”

Roxana holds its training camps early in the morning, 7:30-9:30 a.m., to beat the summer heat. It also allows players to participate in summer baseball, basketball and other activities.

Adding real-life competition to the summer workouts are 7-on-7 football games. Roxana has faced off against Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River and also attended a football camp at Illinois College in Jacksonville that was based around 7-on-7 competition with other teams.

“We can work on defensive coverage, different formations and how to adjust to different situations,” Keith said of 7-on-7 games. “We can also work on passing and running routes.”

Standout running back Jordan Hawkins will not return to the football field in his final year at Roxana High School. He will concentrate on track and field, where he’s finished fourth in the discus at 2A state each of the last two years. He has gained a lot of Division I interest.

However, quarterback Marcus Hartnett returns for another season of action. Hartnett, a senior, has been attending summer workouts. Running backs Joey Johnson and Wyatt Kirkpatrick, offensive lineman Ryan Harris and tight end Riley Ripper are also seniors who have been attending workouts.

Johnson and Kirkpatrick return with some good experience. Johnson guided the running game for Roxana last season after Hawkins was injured vs. Hillsboro in Week 3. Johnson finished with a team-best 788 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also had one receiving TD. Kirkpatrick complemented him with 556 yards and 4 scores.

“I hope we have quality senior leadership,” Keith said. “And I hope we can pick up some wins early and that this carries over to the rest of the season.”

Roxana struggled to a 2-7 record last year, but it finished with more impressive 8-3 and 7-3 marks in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s our goal this year to have a better season,” Keith said. “We play in a competitive conference (South Central). It’s rightly known as a good football conference. We’re going to work as hard as we can and see how it pans out.”

Regular football practice starts on Aug. 7.

“I hope to see a good number of kids out this year,” Keith said. “I hope we can just continue to carry on from what we did over the summer. I think we can hit the ground running in the first game.”

Roxana will play its first game on Aug. 25 against rival Piasa Southwestern, a SCC opponent. Last year, Roxana started the season against Carlinville. The order of the games in the conference was switched this season.

“We’ve been playing the same teams on the same weeks for some time,” Keith said. “It’s good to be able to play different people in different weeks; a change is fine.”

Roxana lost 22-16 to Southwestern in the final week of the season last year. The Shells earned conference wins over Litchfield and Staunton in 2016.

