Roxana seniors hope to go out in style

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Roxana boys’ basketball coach Mark Briggs talks to his team Jan. 24 at Metro East Lutheran High School during a non-conference game. The Shells are trying to put it together for a strong stretch run in the postseason.

Four years ago, Zach Golenor, Zack Haas, Cody McMillen, Dakota Stumpf, Trey Kelly and Jacob Maguire were members of the Roxana Junior High eighth-grade boys’ basketball team that competed at the Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament.

“It was a great experience,” Haas said. “I’ll never forget it.”

Now, those six players make up the senior class on the Roxana High boys’ basketball team, and they hope to end their high school basketball careers on a high note.

“We need to work on the little things, like playing defense and playing good offense, and that’s about it,” Golenor said.

Roxana is 12-14 overall after losing to Southwestern on Tuesday. The Shells will play a home game against Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, travel to Vandalia on Feb. 14 and wrap up their regular season on Feb. 17 against Hillsboro at home.

“We hope that our kids can find a way to get some confidence and get something to go our way,” Roxana coach Mark Briggs said.

Golenor said the game against Hillsboro will be pretty emotional because it’s senior night.

“It will be tough playing my last home game with my best friends,” he said.

The Shells are looking to finish with their seventh consecutive season at .500 or above. Last year, they were 20-11 and lost to Marquette in the Class 2A Dupo Regional championship game.

“We have only one kid back (Golenor) who started last year,” Briggs said. “The rest of them were role players last year for us. We do have some experience. We have some kids on the learning curve and hopefully, we can find a way to chip away at the very end and pull off some wins we should win and maybe get the ones we should get.”

Golenor has enjoyed a solid career at Roxana, scoring more than 1,300 points in four years. He hit the 1,000-point mark in the Shells’ loss to Madison in the seventh-place game of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 26.

Golenor is leading the Shells in scoring at 17 points per game. He scored a season-high 29 points against Carlinville on Jan. 29.

“Zach Golenor is a really good kid who builds the team around him,” Briggs said. “Zach has been our leading scorer, was the second-leading scorer from last year and second-leading scorer from the year before. Wherever Zach goes, we tend to have a chance.”

Briggs is also thrilled with the way Haas has been performing this season. He has played in every game and is averaging nine points per contest.

“Zack Haas is giving us some great minutes this year,” the Roxana coach said.

McMillen is first on the team in rebounding at 5.5 boards per game and second in scoring at 11 points per game.

Stumpf, who helped the Roxana boys’ cross country team make its first state meet appearance last fall, is averaging 2.5 points. Maguire is averaging 3.5 points per game and Kelley has played in 23 games.

Haas said Briggs has been a big help to all of the seniors.

“Coach Briggs is phenomenal,” he said. “He cares about all of us. He’s hard on us when he needs to be, but he always makes us better.”

The six seniors started playing basketball together when they were in junior high. When they were in eighth grade, they helped the Vikings qualify for state for the first time since 1955. Roxana lost to St. Joseph in the first round.

“They’re good kids,” Briggs said. “They’re missing a couple of players back then who aren’t playing anymore, so that’s been kind of a difference.”

The seniors helped Roxana win 68 games. When they were sophomores, they helped the Shells win their fifth regional title in program history.

Haas said he enjoyed playing with the Roxana squad all four years.

“When I was a little kid, I grew up watching them play and I always dreamed of wearing the varsity blue and red,” Haas said. “It’s a good thing to be a part of. I’m happy that I’m with these boys and work together with my team and hopefully, we can get things together and get the ball rolling to finish out the year.”

Roxana bumps up to 3A come playoff time this year because of a rise in enrollment numbers. The schedules for the 3A postseason release at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 on ihsa.org with the Shells either heading to Civic Memorial or Mater Dei, depending on seeding.

