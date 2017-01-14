Rubin heating up the ice

Playing club hockey for a high school team means four years of facing off against teams located just miles away.

For former Alton Redbird club hockey player Alex Rubin, the sport has allowed him the opportunity to work in three cities.

“I’ve lived in two different areas in the last year,” Rubin said. “It’s been really crazy, doing all of the moving and traveling.”

In the last year, Rubin, a forward and a 2015 graduate of AHS, has played for both the El Paso Rhinos and the Seattle Totems, both Western States Hockey League teams. The WSHL is an amateur junior ice hockey league with teams all around the country. Prior to playing in the WSHL, he played a lower level of amateur hockey, as he spent a season with the Pleasant Plains, N.J.-based Jersey Star Wildcats of the North American Hockey League, another junior hockey association. The Wildcats won a league championship in Rubin’s year with the team and the former Redbird scored two goals in the championship game.

“Everybody was bigger, better and faster than in high school,” Rubin said on moving beyond the prep ice. “They want it more. You’re not just playing in front of your parents and a few other people. You’re playing in front of thousands of people on any given night.”

On Monday, the forward signed to play with the Colorado Eagles in Fort Collins, Colo., another WSHL team. The Eagles signed Rubin because they are looking for solid scorers in pursuit of a Thorne Cup, the league’s highest honor.

“I’m excited to play with them,” he said. “They’re looking to make a run at the cup and are taking on more players.”

When Rubin played in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association for the Redbirds, the forward earned all-star honors and approached the game like he wanted to play at a higher level.

“You put in so much work,” he said. “Your friends are going to parties and doing other things and you’re chasing a dream. I wanted to play in college and play professionally. Now I call my friends from places like Las Vegas, Boise and all corners of the country. I’ve been to so many cool places.”

But Rubin has many good memories from his four years with the Redbirds.

“I remember so much,” he said. “It was a blast, being able to play with my best friends from school. We beat Edwardsville in a few games.”

The forward recently played in a scouting showcase in Las Vegas with the Seattle Totems. There were 650 players and 30 teams in the showcase attended by both college and professional scouts.

“I personally had a good week,” Rubin said. “I had 11 or 12 points. We went 2-2. I really think it will open a few doors here and there.”

The forward has scored 12 goals and had 28 assists this season. He credits teammate Tyler Goclan, a player from Fenton, Mo. They’ve played together with the Rhinos, Totems and the Wildcats — 16 months of playing time.

“He’s a great player with a lot of speed,” Rubin said of Goclan. “I can get to the dead areas and he can get to all of his spaces.”

A player with set goals, Rubin wants to play college hockey, professional hockey or both. He has the goal of making a living playing the sport he’s loved since his childhood. Some colleges have club hockey programs while others are affiliated with the NCAA. If he were to play college hockey, Rubin said he would prefer NCAA because it’s a higher level of competition than the club level.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter