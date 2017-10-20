Runnin’ on the river

When it comes to running in the Riverbend, there’s no doubt the Alton Road Runners have done a lot for the sport.

And the 58th edition of the Great River Road Run is one of the highlights of the year for the club. This year’s race is scheduled for Nov. 25, and like always the backdrop will be the picturesque Great River Road.

The run is not only a fun event for running enthusiasts, but a major fundraiser for the Road Runners to support all of their other annual events for cross country and track.

“That race funds our programs for the entire year and we try to give back to the community with that race,” Road Runners president Russ Colona said. Colona is also the cross country and track and field head coach at East Alton-Wood River High School. “It’s a good event.

“The River Road Run pays for a summer series for the little kids, pays for our track series and it pays for our Runner of the Year banquet, entering its 13th year.”

The 13th annual Runner of the Year banquet precedes the run this year. It’s scheduled for Nov. 19 at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Last year ,14 area high schools and 28 prep runners were honored, as well as 6 youth runners from the Road Runners’ summer series events.

“That’s turned into a grand event, with 14 or 15 high schools honoring a boy and a girl and we honor some little runners from our summer series,” Colona said. “It’s a great event to honor those kids that work tremendously hard almost year round to get where they’re at.

“Bluff City Grill will be holding it for the second time. Last year was the first and the food was tremendous. The host was Cathy Gross and was great working with us, so we’re looking forward to working with her again this year.”

But without the Great River Road Run, none of it would be possible. Runners interested in participating in the annual race can visit altonroadrunners.com to register or learn more about it.

The race will be split into two parts, a 10-miler and a 2-miler. It works well for hardcore runners and beginners. It’s become a long-running tradition in the River Bend.

“The River Road Run has been a great tradition race,” Colona said. “We have a lot of people that come back year after year, and for a lot of them it’s the only race they run. We get people coming in from 25 or 26 different states. They come home for Thanksgiving to see their families and always go back to the River Road Run.

“There’s a 10-mile race, 5 miles up and back and then we run a 2-mile for the people that can’t go that far. We have a lot of people where one spouse is running the 10-mile and the other the 2-mile. We have walkers, so it’s a good day for everybody.”

The Road Runners was established in 1979 as a club and what it’s done to promote cross country and track in the area has been crucial to its growth. That passion has not only seen the Great River Road Run and Runner of the Year banquet have success, but also the 17-year track series and the long-running summer series. The summer series includes the 21-year-old Alton Memorial Family Run at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, the 38-year-running Hit-N-Run Pee Wee Run at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, and the 21-year-old Dash N Splash at Orv Yocum Track at EA-WR High.

The track series includes five events at Yocum Track in an attempt to get kids stoked about track.

With all the different programs, the Road Runners stay busy and committed, but Colona knows it’s worth it.

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of time, but it’s a joy,” Colona said. “I’ve seen these kids from all different schools at cross country meets and they come up and talk to me and I know they enjoy (the banquet). The parents of those kids come up and we talk and laugh and it’s a great time, and they’re all looking forward to it every year.”

Distance running just forms a sort of fraternity for those with the passion for it.

“There’s just some kind of bond there that everybody goes through in cross country,” Colona said. “There’s the different weather; we start when it’s hot and finish when it’s cold. You’ve got to fight the wind and all types of elements you’re fighting and everybody is working together. Everybody that’s in it understands how hard it is in the cross country world. It’s a bonding thing for everybody.”

And I guess you could call the Road Runners the Grand Poobah of that Riverbend running fraternity.

