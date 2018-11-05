RUNNING: Empire state of mind

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Alton High graduate Morgan Stradal was one of over 52,000 runners who competed at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4.

Alton High graduate Morgan Stradal competed in the New York City Marathon on Sunday and finished with a time of 5 hours, 18 minutes and 39 seconds.

She was one of 52,704 runners who competed in the 26.2-mile race.

Stradal, who graduated from AHS in 2011, ran in the event in honor of her mother, Cindy, who battled breast cancer for 10 years before passing away in 2011. She participated in the marathon as a member of a team called Think Pink Rocks, which raised money to fund breast cancer research.

According to her CrowdRise fundraising page, the 25-year-old Stradal has raised $4,200, well over her goal of $3,500.

Stradal, who lives in Pompano Beach, Fla., played soccer for four years and tennis for two with the Redbirds. She attended Lincoln College for four years before heading to Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.