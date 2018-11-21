RUNNING: Going ultra

Granite City native Jon Franko gets ready to compete in the Boston Marathon on April 16.

Seven months ago, Jon Franko competed at the Boston Marathon for the first time.

Now, the Granite City native is setting his sights on another big race -- he'll be running all over the United States.

Franko plans to compete on an Ultra Relay team and run across America to fight multiple sclerosis in 2019.

The Ultra Relay is an annual, 19-segment, relay run stretching 3,260 miles across America. The relay begins each year in April in Santa Monica, Calif., and finishes in August in New York City. Franko plans to run 158 miles in six days during the event in July.

Franko, who graduated from GCHS in 2001, was selected to compete on the relay through an online application process. To participate in the relay, each runner commits to raise $10,000 over ten months and to run approximately 160 miles over six consecutive days during his or her assigned relay segment.

Franko was diagnosed with MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, in January 2016. He ran a personal-best time of 3 hours, 56 minutes and 15 seconds at the Boston Marathon as a member on a team called Marathon Strides Against MS. Franko raised $11,961 for his efforts.

Currently, Franko has raised over $4,000 for his efforts to compete in the Ultra Relay. For more information, visit www.msruntheus.org/campaigns/jonfranko/.