RUNNING: Meet the new Grizzly

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Andrew O'Keefe (front row, middle) announced on Monday that he will compete in cross country and track next year at Adams State University. O'Keefe is flanked by his parents, Granite City principal Daren DePew, assistant cross country/track coach Sam Nesbit, head cross country coach Richie Skirball, assistant cross country/track coach Aaron Werths, head track coach Tom Miller, athletics director John Moad.

Andrew O'Keefe will be heading west to continue his cross country and track career next year.

The Granite City senior announced on Monday that he will be competing for the Adams State University men's cross country and track programs for the 2019-20 season. Adams State is an NCAA Division II school that's located in Alamosa, Colo., located 166 miles south of Colorado Springs.

O'Keefe will be joining a school that has a strong men's cross country program. The Grizzlies have won 10 national championships since the school moved to Division II in 1992. Adams State qualified for this year's national championship meet on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh after finishing second in the South Central Region Championships on Saturday in Denver.

O'Keefe is enjoying an outstanding cross country and track career at Granite City. He competed in the state track meet three times, including last year, when he placed second in the 1,600. He also participated in the cross country state meet three times and came one place short of heading back to Peoria this year.