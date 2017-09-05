RUNNING: Running For Gold 5K returns to Edwardsville

The Third Annual Running for Gold 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Edwardsville Township Park.

All proceeds from this race will go directly towards pediatric cancer research through the St. Baldrick's Foundation and other designated pediatric cancer research organizations. The event also benefits the group, Painting The Town Gold.

“There are over 30 children in the Edwardsville School District since we started Painting the Town Gold who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer and there's not enough funding,” race director Lindsay Shaw said. “There's only about 1 to 4 percent funding that goes to pediatric cancer research. So groups like Painting the Town Gold have gotten together to raise funds to go directly towards pediatric cancer research.”

To register, please visit runsignup.com/runningforgold. Early packet pickup is scheduled from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Cyclery. Race day packet pickup is from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at Edwardsville Township Park.

Contact the race director at RunforGold@ptgglened.org for more information.