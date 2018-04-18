Running in Beantown

A total of eight area residents competed in the 122nd annual Boston Marathon on Monday under chilly and wet conditions.

Seven of those runners were from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area. They were Kayla Brown, Claire Brown and Mohammad Bahmani of Edwardsville and Robert Willhoit, Amelia Biggs, Bill Burke and Jorge Garcia of Glen Carbon.

Garcia competed in the 26.2-mile event for the fourth time. He finished in 4 hours, 53 minutes. He also ran in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Willhoit ran a 3:07 and Burke came in with a 4:53 in the men's division. Biggs ran a 3:24 in the women's division. Willhoit, Burke and Biggs competed at the marathon for the first time.

Kayla Brown ran a 2:57.20 and Claire Brown finished with a 3:13.47 in the women's division. Both competed at the marathon for the second time. They also ran in 2016.

Bahmani ran a 4:27 in the men's division.

Granite City native Jon Franko finished with a 3:56.15 in the men's division. Franko competed in the event for multiple sclerosis research. He was recently diagnosed with the disease.

This year's marathon had a total of 25,746 runners who finished the race. Desiree Linden of Washington, Mich., won the women's race in 2:39.54, making her the first American woman since 1985 to win the marathon. Yuki Kawauchi of Japan won the men's race in 2:15.58.