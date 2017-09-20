Running toward success

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Father McGivney boys cross country team shoots off the starting line at the Edwardsville Invite at SIUE on Sept. 16. Featuring seven freshmen this season, the Griffins are poised for big things and hope to start on those goals when the Class 1A postseason begins.

The Father McGivney Griffins boys cross country program is one on the rise.

They feature 11 runners on the boys team, including seven freshmen.

The Griffins showcased their talents by finishing sixth as a team Sept. 16 at the Edwardsville Invite at SIUE. They featured three runners in the top 27 and finished ahead of Class 3A programs such as Belleville West, Collinsville and Alton. Father McGivney will be cast in Class 1A when the postseason rolls around.

Freshman Ross Bushur was the top finisher for the Griffins at SIUE, taking fifth place in 16:56.63. Fellow freshman Tyler Guthrie was 15th with a time of 17:49.69 and sophomore Zachary Brasel placed 27th in 18:10.51.

They’re a group with plenty of ambition and high expectations.

“This was a big field for the boys because we’re a 1A team,” head coach Suzy Bushur said of the performance at the Edwardsville Invite. “I think with Ross not being with us the last few weeks, it put the team in a different position. They’re used to being together and having that one person that pushes them.”

The Griffins’ resumé is already speaking for itself. Over the summer Ross Bushur — the coach’s son — Guthrie and fellow freshmen Diego Pacheco and Tanner Fox won the Foot Locker Midwest youth team championship in Wisconsin.

Bushur has quite the personal resumé, too. The No. 1 runner for Father McGivney won the SIJHSAA large-school state championship last year at Triad Middle School and is a two-time AAU All-American. He also won the Nike Midwest cross country championship in his age group last year.

“I think AAU has really gotten me ready for this because I’m older for my grade and I got to run 5Ks against everybody and it made me better for 5Ks coming into the high school season,” Ross Bushur said. “For middle school, I think it was a little bit of an adjustment. I went from going undefeated eighth-grade year and through my middle school career I placed fourth, second and then first at state. I was never really at the bottom and I’m hoping to make (high school) just like middle school, never be at the bottom.”

His teammate Guthrie is equally hungry for success.

“Ross and I are both freshmen and we’re trying to make sure the rest of the team can run just as fast as us, so we can crush all of the other teams, even if it’s 3A, 2A, 1A,” Guthrie said. “It doesn’t matter; we’re going to try and beat all of them.”

Coach Bushur said with their youth and talent, they also exhibit patience. They understand they have time to build for ultimate success and that’s what they’re doing.

“They realize they don’t have to win it all, they just have to keep improving,” Suzy Bushur said.

It’s that talent and drive that made Bushur realize she needed help once summer workouts began. She wasn’t sure her experience was enough to take them to the next level, so she called in reinforcements.

“We had been advertising that we wanted another coach and we prayed literally every day,” Suzy Bushur said. “Once we got started on summer practices, we realized these kids were better than my knowledge. When you know that, you just want what’s best for them. We prayed and prayed and God sent us Jim (Helton). He’s a godsend. He was the superintendent at Waterloo, two-time coach of the year and had a state championship team (Seneca). He’s a good guy with lots of patience, and that’s needed with these kids.”

The rest of the lineup rounds out with freshmen Brandon Arhing, Noah Beltramea and Christian Logue, junior Elijah Burns and seniors Alex Loeffler and Dan Jones. Loeffler is Bushur’s older brother.

Burns and Fox joined Bushur, Guthrie and Brasel as scorers for the Griffins at the Edwardsville Invite.

Father McGivney is focusing its efforts on preparing for the postseason. The IHSA released the assignments for the postseason Sept. 15 and the Griffins are cast in the 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional on Oct. 21 and the Carlinville Sectional on Oct. 28. The ultimate goal is to become the first team sport in school history to advance to the state finals.

Father McGivney does have one state champion in its short history, when Ethan Jones won a bass fishing title in 2015.

The Griffins will get an opportunity to test out Detweiller Park in Peoria, the site of the state meet, on Sept. 30 for the Peoria Invitational.

State is definitely on their minds.

“I definitely want to be all-state and I want to go sub 15 at state,” Ross Bushur said.

And the bar is set pretty high for the long-term goals, too.

“I think we can go really far,” Ross Bushur said. “We’ve just got to alter our minds for it. We’ve been coming off soreness and adjusting a lot because mostly we’re freshmen. We didn’t really have a varsity team last year, so everyone is getting more miles. I’m putting in 55-60 miles and we’ve stepped it up. I really think our team is going to do good.”

Guthrie added, “I feel like I’ll be able to get to sub 15 or the low 15s by the time I’m at the end of my high school career and hopefully I can be an Olympian one day.”

Father McGivney also had two runners on the girls side at the Edwardsville Invite: junior Mira McAtee and senior Abigail Podshadley.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter