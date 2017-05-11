Salute to a supporter

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City volleyball players celebrate a point in a match against Althoff on April 26. The Warriors are dedicating their 10th season to Lee Ann Hopkins (below), a big supporter of the program who died of pulmonary hypertension in November 2016.

In the 10-year history of the Granite City boys volleyball program, no one was a bigger fan than Lee Ann Hopkins.

“She’s a real big support to us,” Granite City senior Alex Schipkowski said. “She’s a close family friend with us. (Her sons) Tyson and Nathan were really close friends with me.”

Hopkins became a big supporter of the GCHS volleyball program in ‘13 when her son, Nathan, joined the team. The year before, she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, an incurable disease that causes high blood pressure in the lungs. Despite her illness, she attended numerous matches.

“She was there most of the time in my freshman year because Nathan played,” Granite City junior Kobey Ronk said. “In my sophomore season, she would come out to games. In my freshman year, even though I was on JV and her son was on varsity, she would still come to the JV games and cheer us on. She was one of our bigger supporters.”

Hopkins lost her battle with pulmonary hypertension on Nov. 14, 2016. She died at age 46. A memorial for Hopkins is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Granite City Knights of Columbus at 4225 Old Alton Road.

The Warriors are dedicating their ‘17 season to Hopkins.

“It’s a really big loss losing her as a fan for us,” Schipkowski said. “I wished she could be here a little longer watching us play with me being in my last season.”

Hopkins was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension on May 31, 2012, and was given a prognosis between three to five years. After her death, her body was donated to the University of Texas.

Two years ago, the Warriors beat Alton in three games in a match at Memorial Gymnasium and dedicated their victory to Hopkins. That night, the team had a pulmonary hypertension awareness event and everyone in attendance received a blue sucker and a card with information about the disease.

Nathan Hopkins was a member of the ‘15 squad. He played for the program for three years before graduating in ‘15.

The last time Schipkowski saw Hopkins alive was at a match in his junior season last spring. The senior libero said Hopkins’ presence at matches was a big motivation to the team.

“She made us want to fight hard and she was always really good support,” he said. “She always made it to every game she could make it to. She sure makes me want to try a lot harder in what I do.”

So far, the Warriors have just three wins this season. They beat East St. Louis twice and got a win over Alton on April 18 as part of their Volley For The Vets night, where they raised $800 to donate to the Support Up Veteran Ventures program.

“We’re a scrappy team this year, but we’re not playing up to our potential, I don’t think,” Granite City coach Justin Warren said. “They’re doing a decent job. The guys come together and play as a team in most games.”

Warren has been the Warriors’ coach since the program’s inception in 2008. Granite City became the third Metro East school to add a boys volleyball program, joining Althoff and O’Fallon.

“It has come a long way,” Warren said. “We’re steadily getting some more freshmen in that want to play and hopefully we can get some bigger freshmen in to play, too, so we can develop those guys for four years. It’s kind of like what Metro East Lutheran did.”

Throughout their history, the Warriors have had solid players such as Joey Hall, Casey Zaring, Steve Harvey and Ben Schipkowski. The Warriors’ best season was in 2009, when they finished 13-12 and reached the O’Fallon Regional championship match, where they lost to O’Fallon in three games.

Alex Schipkowski, who earned all-conference honors last year, said he’s thrilled to be part of the GCHS volleyball program.

“I enjoy playing it,” he said. “My brother (Ben) got me into this sport, and it’s a sport I learned to love.”

Schipkowski, Ronk and junior Aaron Wood — who suffered an injury against Metro East Lutheran on April 25 — are the only returning players from last year’s team that won seven matches.

Seniors Riley Brown, Alex Moore, Andrew Ropac, junior Christian Frasier and sophomore Colin Sander round out the team.

The Warriors have four freshmen, four sophomores and seven juniors on their team. Schipkowski said the future is bright for the Warriors.

“I think if they keep coming and keep fighting hard, I think they could end up being a really good team,” he said.

That’s something that can make Hopkins extremely proud.

