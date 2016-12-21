Sanfilippo, Claywell resign at Marquette

It was announced Wednesday that a pair of successful coaches will be leaving their positions at Marquette Catholic High School.

Jeremy Sanfilippo, boys' soccer head coach, and Jim Claywell, girls' tennis head coach, have both stepped down to concentrate on watching the sports careers of their children.

Sanfilippo leaves after 6 seasons and 99 wins with the Explorers. His biggest moment was leading Marquette to the Class 1A state championship in 2012. He also led the program to a 1A regional title in 2010 and a 2A regional crown in 2015.

His daughter Kate is a sophomore at Northern Illinois, while his son Brandon is a freshman at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa — Jeremy's alma mater. Having an opportunity to watch his children is a top priority.

“We're losing a very successful coach,” Marquette athletics director Jack Holmes said by telephone Wednesday morning. “Now he wants to spend time watching his kids play in college and that's understandable.”

Claywell will also leave some big shoes to fill for the Explorers. He's spent the last 16 seasons guiding the girls' tennis program.

Over that time Claywell has seen 20 girls qualify for the state tournament and 12 of his netters garner college scholarships. He compiled an overall record of 208-70 at Marquette.

During his tenure in the South Central Conference with the Explorers, Claywell led them to 7 conference championships.

His son, Jon Claywell, is a standout senior netter for the Marquette boys' program and Jim wants to concentrate on the rest of his prep career and a possible collegiate career.

“There's a good chance his son Jon will be playing at Quincy University next fall and Jim wants to watch him there,” Holmes said. “We understand that.”

Holmes admitted both coaches will leave large holes for their perspective programs.

“Both of these coaches are highly successful coaches and will be greatly missed here at Marquette Catholic High School,” he said.

Anyone interested in applying for these positions can pick up applications at the Marquette athletic offices.