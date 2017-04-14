Schorman, Explorers firing on all cylinders

With an overall record of 7-2 entering this week and a lineup rife with talent, the Marquette Catholic Explorer softball team is looking to have a big season this spring.

Leading the pack is junior Meghan Schorman, who took a year off from playing at Marquette to hone her game at the select level. So far this season, the junior right-hander is 5-1 with a 0.36 ERA and is averaging 14.5 strikeouts per game.

Her return was welcomed. After a freshman season where Schorman went 18-12 with a 1.72 ERA and 303 strikeouts in 183.2 innings, leading the Explorers to a 22-14 mark, they dipped to 5-19 without her last season.

The Explorer pitching staff scuffled to a 6.41 ERA with 103 walks and just 90 strikeouts in 144 innings pitched in ‘15-16.

“We are glad to have (Meghan) back; she has been throwing the ball really well,” Marquette head coach Dan Weidman said. “She just loves softball, you can tell when she comes on the field she just enjoys it and is always cheering her teammates on and trying to help teammates. You can tell she is having fun out there.”

According to Schorman, the decision to take her sophomore year off of softball was in order to improve her pitching. Schorman continued to play select ball for the St. Louis Chaos during her time away from the Explorers. She also worked with a coach over the summer.

Now Schorman has a commitment to Division I University of Pittsburgh to pitch in college and she’s ready to be back with the Explorers.

“I just wanted to improve on my pitching abilities, because freshman year I did struggle a little bit with hitting my spots and walks, so I really wanted to work on movement pitches better, developing a changeup, working with walks, not throwing as many pitches, just to improve myself as a softball player all together,” she said.

Despite Schorman’s excellent numbers so far, both she and Weidman point out that the team’s success is very much due to a roster full of talented and experienced players, especially the pitching staff.

“Pitching is the name of the game. You can have a really good team, but if you don’t have pitching you’re not going to compete. We’ve got a solid ballclub up and down the lineup with a lot of kids that have got a lot of experience. We’ve got 6 girls that can pitch this year. At every position we’ve got girls that have played select softball or have started up here at Marquette for 2 or 3 years.”

The Explorer pitching staff includes Jada Johnson, Haley Ferguson, Tess Eberlin, Kyra Green and Taylor Whitehead. Eberlin, Ferguson and Schorman are juniors, while Green is a sophomore and Johnson and Whitehead are freshmen.

“I’m confident in my team; I think we play pretty well, we have some pretty experienced players on our team,” Schorman says. “I do believe the talent that we have on the team and if we put in the work, we can do some damage in the postseason.”

Doing damage will take a considerable amount of teamwork and effort, as Marquette plays in the 3A division against some tough opposition come postseason. Some of the teams in their sub-sectional include Civic Memorial, Highland, Columbia, Mascoutah, Jersey, Waterloo and Triad.

“We have to play our best ball at the end of the season in order to compete, because you get against these schools that have 1,000 kids in there and they just have good ball players at every position,” Weidman says. “We’ve got a good team this year, so I’m not saying we’re not going to be there, but we are going to have to be playing some good ball to get to their level.”

