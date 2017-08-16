Seventh heaven

Gustav Hansson enjoyed a memorable debut at the Edwardsville Futures.

The Sweden native and University of Mississippi senior became the first player in tournament history to win singles and doubles championships in the same year.

“How about him?” tournament director Dave Lipe said. “He’s a neat kid.”

Hansson won both of his championships in a span of 48 hours. He teamed up with Hunter Callahan to win the doubles championship, beating top-seeded Rob Calloway and Alex Lawson 6-3, 6-4 in the finals on Aug. 11. He then beat Or Ram-Harel 6-1, 6-2 in the singles championship match on Aug. 13.

Before the main draw of the Edwardsville Futures began on Aug. 8, Hansson hadn’t had any Futures championships. Now, he will head back to Ole Miss with a pair of silver championship trophies.

“This is the best Futures I’ve ever seen especially in terms of organization, director and making the crowd coming out,” Hansson said. “This is awesome.”

Hansson’s performance was one of the biggest highlights of the Edwardsville Futures, which wrapped up its seventh year. The tournament began in 2011.

“He’s a great guy and great player,” Lipe said. “His coach Toby (Hansson) came from Ole Miss and surprised him. That was a nice touch, too, to have one of the top coaches in the country make the trip and be out here.”

The tournament director said he was happy Hansson also won the doubles championship.

“It was a great doubles final,” he said. “This crowd was absolutely electric. It was totally fun to be here. We wanted a Davis Cup or a college match atmosphere and we were there in terms of enthusiasm. Fans had a great time. It was a perfect time to have a tennis match.”

The Edwardsville Futures, sanctioned by the USTA and hosted by the EGHM Foundation and the Edwardsville High School tennis program, is one of the largest tennis events in the St. Louis metro area, represented by more than 100 players and 20 countries. The tournament, which began Aug. 1 with the Pro Wildcard Challenge, had 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams and offered $25,000 in prize money.

The tournament also included events such as Mitch ‘n’ Friends, Kids’ Night, the High Performance Junior Clinc, the VIP and Player Party and the Adult Doubles Clinic.

“Every single day seemed like the best day of the tournament thus far,” Lipe said. “It kept kind of building up. Today (the singles championship match) was the perfect crescendo of this event. The tennis was outstanding and the crowd was huge. We think over 300 people were here today.”

Lipe said people such as assistant tournament director Emily Cimarolli, tournament media specialist Jack Desse and ball kids supervisor Kirk Schlueter were helpful throughout the tournament.

“I put them in a position where they have a lot of responsibility,” he said. “They’re just incredible help.”

Lipe said he’s already looking forward to next year.

“We’re excited about 2018 and we know that we’re going to improve,” he said. “We’re going to get started on working hard on it pretty soon. We’re taking about a month and a half off and then start talking about next year.”

Hansson earned a bid to the main draw in singles by going 3-0 in the Qualifying Tournament. He won all three matches in two sets.

The Ole Miss senior won five singles matches, three of them were against seeded opponents. He scored eight points off Ram-Harel’s serves in the finals.

Hansson and Callahan lost only one game in doubles play. They met about a month ago.

“We both played in college, so I knew we both had an idea on how to play doubles,” Callahan said. “He’s willing to carry me on the returns. It felt like we’ve been playing together for a while.”

Hanssen started playing tennis at age 8. So far, he’s having a solid career at Ole Miss, earning All-American honors once and all-SEC honors three times and winning 62 singles and 42 doubles matches.

“He’s been valuable from his freshman year and he’s continuing to improve,” said Ole Miss coach Toby Hanssen, who is not related to Gustav Hanssen. “I’m glad he’s taking the opportunity to play in the summertime this summer and I think it’s going to help him down the road.”

