Sharks set for SWISA championship meet

The Summers-Port Sharks were setting their sights on ending their regular season with another victory when they traveled to Granite City on July 13 to take on the Paddlers Pirates.

But Mother Nature had other ideas.

Thunderstorms canceled the meet between Summers-Port and Paddlers. The meet will not be made up.

“It was such a bummer,” Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said. “I was so looking forward to seeing the last opportunity to evaluate, and I miss that.”

Still, the Sharks were crowned SWISA regular season champions with a 3-0 mark. They had wins over Water Works, Splash City and Sunset Hills. They also won the SWISA Relays on June 26 at Sunset Hills Pool.

“It’s been a very good season,” Miller said. “I’m very pleased with the amount of learning that’s going on with the enthusiasm of the swimmers with the whole team aspect this year. In fact, our theme this year is the acronym TEAM. Together, everyone achieves more.”

Water Works finishes second at 3-1, followed by Splash City at 2-2, Paddlers at 1-2, and Sunset Hills at 0-4.

The Sharks will return to Paddlers at 9 a.m. Sunday to compete in the SWISA championship meet. The Godfrey team is looking to win its 25th straight league championship.

“Everyone is aware of the opportunity that’s coming for us at SWISA,” Miller said. “We’re confident, but cautiously confident. We’re hoping that we have our best performances and hoping that it plays in our favor.”

Also, the SWISA diving championship meet is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Summers-Port. The Sharks are the defending league champions. Summers-Port, Paddlers, and Sunset Hills are the only teams in the league that have diving teams.

Last year, the Sharks won the SWISA meet by 316 points over Paddlers. Summers-Port placed first in 34 events.

The Sharks returned most of their swimmers from the ‘16 team, including Anna Moehn, Jake Roth, brothers Cole and Caden Akal, sisters Eleanor and Lillian Schuler, Stephen Stobbs, Victor Humphrey, Jack Rea, Noah Clancy, Riley Clancy, and Matthew Daniel.

This year, Summers-Port has been strong in the boys division, scoring more than 200 points in every meet. Brothers Matthew and Luke Daniel, the Akal brothers, Roth, Stobbs and Humphrey have been among the top performers for the Sharks.

Moehn and Claire Pohlman have been Summers-Port’s top female swimmers for most of the season. Moehn, competing in her first year in the 13-14 division, has 13 first-place finishes. Pohlman has 13 first-place finishes in the 15-18 division and was part of four winning relay teams in the SWISA Relays on June 26 at Sunset Hills.

Miller said her team’s biggest strength this season came from the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups.

“I have a lot of older swimmers who are the most experienced and I count on them all of the time,” she said. “But it’s these younger swimmers that we’ve seen the most improvement. It’s very gratifying and satisfying to see that the effort that they put forward coming every day (to practice) has really paid off.”

Grace Middleton, who competes in the 9-10 division, is enjoying an outstanding first season with the Sharks. She had a first-place finish in the 50-yard butterfly against Sunset Hills and a victory in the 100-yard intermediate medley against Splash City.

“She was one of my students at St. Ambrose,” Miller said. “I was a fitness teacher there for 13 years ... and she was an outstanding student. This is her first season swimming and she has done extremely well.”

The Sharks began their season on June 15 with a 388-311 victory over Water Works. Daniel set a Water Works pool record in his win in the 200-meter freestyle in that meet.

The next week, Summers-Port cruised to a 452-251 win over Sunset Hills in its home opener. The Sharks beat Splash City 399-323 on June 29 at home, the last meet they competed in.

Shelby Roth, Ginny Schranck, Karoline Lauritzen, Madeleine Stobbs, Alex Cook, and Sam Tillman make up Summers-Port’s senior class. Last year, the Sharks didn’t have any seniors.

“It’s bittersweet to lose seniors,” Miller said. “You want them to go on and have a great life, but it’s sad for us that they’re moving on.”

The Summers-Port coach said she hopes her team will give the seniors a nice sendoff by winning the SWISA meet on Sunday.

“It would be the cherry on the top of the sundae,” she said. “It would end their careers here on a perfect note. They have to be really focused and care very much about their best performances and inspire everyone else to do the same.”

