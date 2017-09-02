Sharpshooter

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Bailey Sharpmack lines up her putt at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Aug. 26 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Bailey Sharpmack couldn’t have asked for a better start to her senior season with the Roxana girls golf team when she competed in the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 15 at the Legacy Golf Course.

Sharpmack left the Granite City golf course with a medal and a plaque after shooting a 6-over-77. She won the small-school county championship and shared medalist honors with Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri. She earned a medal for her small-school division title and a plaque for winning medalist honors.

“I’m really excited to kick off my senior year with such a great start,” Sharpmack said. “Knowing that this is my last year, I definitely want to achieve a lot this year and win a lot this year.”

Now, Sharpmack is setting her sights on ending her senior year by becoming the second Roxana golfer to earn an all-state medal. Last year, she finished 31st with a two-day score of 170 in her first state tournament appearance. Jamie Voorhees was the Shells’ last all-state medalist in 2005.

“I’m really hoping for some good stuff for her,” Roxana coach Krissy Little said.

After just two weeks, Sharpmack is enjoying an outstanding senior season. She entered this week with four medalist honors and placed second at the Marquette Catholic Blast-Off Classic.

“This year, I tried to dial in my short game a lot and it really helped me lower my scores,” said Sharpmack, a left-hander. “My dad definitely helped me become a better player. He pushes me every day to go out and hit golf balls and I don’t know where I would be without him.”

Sharpmack finished with 11 pars and a birdie at the county tournament. She fired a 40 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to win her first county championship.

“My senior year has been really great so far starting off with a win at the Madison County Tournament,” Sharpmack said. “It was a great kickoff to my year and I just hope it keeps progressing from there.”

The Roxana senior shot a season-best 39 in a triangular match against Civic Memorial and Granite City on Aug. 24 at Belk Park Golf Course. She also finished with a 43 twice.

At the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Aug. 26, Sharpmack shot a birdie and six pars and finished with an 84.

Sharpmack is picking up right where she has left off from her junior season. In addition to her trip to state, she medaled 9 times in 9-hole matches, won the Class A Marquette Regional, placed third at the Marquette Blast-Off and finished ninth at the Salem Sectional to qualify for state.

“Last year was definitely an improvement from the previous years,” Sharpmack said. “I was able to improve my game, work in the off-season and work really hard in golf. I feel like putting in that hard work and putting in all of my time toward that really helped me win a lot more last year and learn a lot more about the game and what it represents. Last year was really great being able to win a lot. This year, I’m hoping to be able to do that again.”

When she was a sophomore, Sharpmack earned the first medal of her prep golf career after shooting 10-over-par at the Legacy county tournament. She also qualified for sectionals for the first time after shooting a 96 in the Class A Roxana Regional.

Little said Sharpmack’s strong work ethic has been the key to her successful golf career.

“She plays all of the time,” the Roxana coach said. “She plays in the winter. She’ll go out in her garage and she’s got this setup where she hits them (the golf balls) into a net. She’s a very dedicated player. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Sharpmack plans to play collegiate golf at either Quincy University or Indiana Wesleyan University next year.

“I’m trying to keep my options open,” the Roxana senior said. “I’m not dead set on a certain college yet and I try to look around at different teams to see where I would be a best fit at. Just whenever the right offer comes along and I weigh out my options, I think that’s whenever I make my decision.”

Little said Sharpmack will be definitely missed when the golf season ends in October.

“It’s going to break my heart,” she said. “But she’s going to go on to bigger and better things.”

Sharpmack will continue a golf career that began her freshman year. She was influenced by a friend — senior classmate Emily Richards — to try out for the Roxana golf team.

“She was going to play golf and she invited me to play and I was like, ‘OK.’ I started playing and I fell in love with the game and everything that it’s about,” Sharpmack said. “I stuck with it and I fell in love with it and it got me to where I am today.”

Sharpmack had competed in basketball, soccer and softball before switching to golf in her freshman year at Roxana High.

“It’s the best decision I have ever made,” she said. “I’m really glad that’s the sport that I picked.”

