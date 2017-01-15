Shells hope to bounce back under Diskin

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz First-year Roxana coach Brian Diskin talks to his players during a timeout Jan. 4 against East Alton-Wood River.

Two months ago, Brian Diskin’s first season as Roxana girls’ basketball coach got off to a blazing start.

The Shells celebrated a tournament championship in their first week of the season, winning the eight-team Dupo Cat Classic. They finished with a 3-0 mark after beating Marissa 31-25 in the championship game on Nov. 19.

Now, the Shells are trying to avoid finishing with their second straight losing season. Roxana was 6-12 overall and 1-4 in South Central Conference play going into Thursday’s game against Hillsboro.

The Shells have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Diskin said despite the slump, he’s pleased with the way his team is playing.

“It’s going really well in the fact that the girls have been very receptive to what I’ve asked them to do,” he said. “My worry was how receptive would they be to how I was going to ask them to do things that most of them have never seen before. Most of them haven’t played man-to-man defense. So it’s going really well. They have accepted what we brought in and they’ve been working really hard at it.”

Three of the Shells’ victories were against their crosstown rival, East Alton-Wood River. Roxana started its season — and the Diskin era — on Nov. 14 with a 44-21 victory over the Oilers in the first round of the Dupo tournament. The Shells also beat EA-WR 46-33 in the consolation semifinals of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic and 50-24 in a regular season game on Jan. 4.

“These girls get up for that game,” Diskin said. “They get a little bit of extra motivation to come in and play these girls. It’s good for us.”

The Shells will play road games against Marquette Catholic (Jan. 19), Gibault (Jan. 23) and Vandalia (Jan. 26) before ending their regular season with home games against Southwestern (Jan. 30) and Dupo (Feb. 2).

Roxana is hosting a Class 3A regional tournament this year. The program hasn’t won a regional title in 15 years.

Diskin said he’s optimistic his team will improve as its regular season comes down to its final three weeks.

“We just have to go out and give it our best effort and that’s what I’m asking from them,” the Roxana coach said. “Just give a good effort, go out and execute and give ourselves a chance. That’s the key to me.”

The Shells lost conference games to Greenville, Litchfield, Carlinville, Pana and Gillespie. They scored a season-low 22 points against Gillespie on Monday.

“Our conference got some pretty good basketball teams on the girls’ side,” Diskin said.

Diskin is coaching a girls’ squad for the first time. He was the head coach of the Marquette boys’ basketball team from 2004-2010, worked as an assistant for the Carrollton boys’ squad when it finished second in the state in 2011 and spent the last three years as the assistant with the Roxana boys’ team before being hired as the girls’ coach this year.

Diskin, who replaced Tammy Talbert as Roxana coach, said the players are turning in a strong work ethic in practices and in games.

“I’m enjoying it because they’re working hard,” he said. “I try to treat everybody like they’re an athlete instead of boy vs. girl. Because they’re working hard, we’re getting along really well.”

Diskin took over a Roxana team that finished 9-18 last season. The Shells lost their final 10 games of the ‘15-16 season.

After starting off this season with a Dupo tournament championship, Roxana lost four games in a row. One of those games was a heartbreaking, 34-32 loss to Metro East Lutheran on Nov. 28 at home.

The Shells moved back to the .500 mark with a conference win over Staunton on Dec. 5 before losing eight of their next 10 games.

The Shells have been getting solid efforts from some of their returning players — senior Abby Palen and juniors Emma Lucas and Sara Kreutztrager. Lucas is the leading scorer at 10 points per game, Palen is averaging nine and Kreutztrager is averaging six.

Lucas scored in double figures in several games this year, including a 20-point effort against EA-WR on Jan. 4.

“Emma is doing what she’s expected she would do eventually as the season progressed,” Diskin said.

Hannah Rexford, who scored 27 points in the season-opening victory over EA-WR at the Dupo tournament, has been out for several games because of a hamstring injury she suffered in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament last month.

Seniors Taylor Antoine and Amber Johnson, junior Lindsey Scroggins and sophomores Olivia Stangler, Taylor Nolan and Kylie Winfree round out the team.

