Shells set for Class 1A Althoff Sectional

Photo by Bill Roseberry The Roxana doubles tandem of Haley Milazzo and Sara Kreutztrager are all smiles during doubles action of the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament on Aug. 19 at Lewis and Clark. The two seniors will be helping lead the Shells as they enter the Class A Althoff Sectional on Friday.

A year ago, Roxana’s Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo came very close to qualifying for the Class A state tournament in doubles.

They lost to Highland’s Kirsten Plocher and Elizabeth Meadows in the quarterfinals of the Triad Sectional. A win would have clinched Kreutztrager and Milazzo a state berth.

“It was sad, but I think we played pretty well in that last match,” Milazzo said.

The Roxana seniors have one more chance of qualifying for state this weekend as the Shells will be competing in the Class A Althoff Sectional, which starts at 1 p.m. Friday at Althoff Catholic High School.

“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Kreutztrager said. “We put ourselves in a good position for sectionals.”

Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial are the other Riverbend area teams that will also play in the 10-team sectional, which also includes Althoff, Triad, Jersey, Quincy Notre Dame and Metro East Lutheran.

Roxana will be playing at Althoff for the second time in a week. The Shells ended their dual-match season on Oct. 5 with a 9-0 loss to the Crusaders at the Belleville school.

“It’s going to be very interesting,” Roxana coach Mike Kathriner said. “This Althoff team is pretty tough, probably the toughest team we faced in a dual match all year. They won it last year and even though they graduated some girls, they certainly came back just as strong. We’re hoping that our girls play well and we’re hoping that we match up and get a seed here and there and put ourselves in a position to qualify for state.”

Althoff won last year’s sectional tournament with 23 points. Roxana came in fourth with 16 and had a state qualifier in singles in Sydney Owsley.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo are enjoying another strong season as the Shells’ No. 1 doubles team. They won the South Central Conference championship for the second year in a row after beating Hillsboro’s Macey Eddington and Annie Mattson in two sets in the championship match at the conference tournament on Oct. 7 at Greenville University. They also got a third-place finish in the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament on Aug. 19.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo also were Roxana’s top two singles players.

“Playing together last year really helped get them prepared for this year,” Kathriner said. “They lost to maybe three teams all year. They had some really good matches and they played well.”

Kreutztrager and Milazzo also helped the Shells finish with an 11-2 record in duals. The Shells won their first 10 matches before dropping to Highland on Sept. 25.

“It’s been super enjoyable,” Kreutztrager said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team. We just go out and have fun and try our best. It worked pretty well since we’re 11-2.”

Roxana beat Jersey 6-2 on senior day on Sept. 23 at the RHS Tennis Center for its 11th victory.

“It was kind of sad, but it was really fun at the same time,” Milazzo said. “All of the girls played very well. We got all of the seniors some playing time. I’m pretty proud of everyone for the season.”

Kathriner, in his 19th season as Roxana coach, said he was pleased with the way his team played despite losing Owsley — a three-time state qualifier — to graduation.

“We’re deeper than we have been,” he said. “Even though we lost Sydney at No. 1 last year, we felt that our No. 2 and 3 (Kreutztrager and Milazzo) from last year were ready to move up. With us having so many seniors, we had plenty of experience. Five or six girls contributed a ton this year. We just played well for most of the season and everybody picked each other up and we did well. We won quite a few matches.”

The Shells played against five Mississippi Valley Conference schools and won four of them. They also had wins over Marquette, EA-WR, Granite City, Collinsville, Greenville, Hillsboro and MELHS.

“It’s not by accident that we’re playing the strongest teams right before conference and right before sectionals,” Kathriner said. “This way, we’re sort of prepared by playing the best teams we can play right before those tournaments.”

Roxana has seven seniors on its team. Jessica Levan, Anna-Marie Bailey, Delaney Tyler, Amanda Orr and Hannah Robinson round out the senior class.

“It’s sad and it’s great,” Kathriner said. “It’s great for the leadership and it’s great because they can be a little more mature. They take the game a little more seriously. It’s going to be sad to see them leave because they’ve done so much for the program. At the same time, we’ve got some big shoes to fill within the next couple of seasons and we’re hoping that my young girls such as my JV girls will step up and do what they need to do and come up big next season.”

Sophomores Abby and Lauren Gegen also saw some varsity time for the Shells this year. They took fourth in doubles in the conference tournament.

