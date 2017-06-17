Sheraka continues hoops career with Delta State

× Expand Bill Roseberry Madisyn Sheraka, Roxana’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, recently finished up a 2-year career at Southwestern Illinois College and has signed to continue her career at D-II Delta State University in Mississippi. Here Sheraka drives around a Dupo player on Feb. 5, 2015, during the game she set the all-time scoring record for the Shells.

Facing the end of an athletic career is never easy.

But luckily former Roxana basketball player Madisyn Sheraka doesn’t have to worry about saying goodbye to the court this year. Sheraka, a 2015 graduate of RHS and the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, just finished up two years at Southwestern Illinois College. She recently announced she will continue her career at Delta State University, a Division II school in Cleveland, Miss.

“I’m not looking forward to quitting,” Sheraka said. “This is a great school, great program and a great coach.”

Craig Roden is the head coach of the women’s basketball program at Delta State University. Sheraka said she believes with his passion for the game, he can help her progress as a player.

“He really loves the game,” she said. “He understands everybody’s strengths and weaknesses. This team has some potential. I think together we can all make it a great team.”

Sheraka said her two years at the junior college level helped her improve and grow as a player.

“I think I learned a lot about leadership,” she said. “In going from high school to junior college, it’s a different game. It’s a wonderful thing to go from here to Division II. Junior college was a good stepping stone.”

One of the skills SWIC helped her with was her speed.

“Your shot has to go off a lot faster in college than when you’re in high school,” Sheraka said. “You don’t have the time to set up like you do in high school.”

SWIC’s women’s basketball team finished the season with a 10-17 mark in ‘16-17. Sheraka admitted they were inexperienced as a group, but she felt like she helped the team.

She started 27 of 28 games this season, averaging 11.8 points per game, shooting 38 percent from 3-point land and 87 percent from the charity stripe.

“We were young this year,” Sheraka said. “Nobody really wanted to score and take control and my experience helped me as a shooter.”

Like any athlete, Sheraka has goals. She had to adjust to SWIC after being a standout with the Shells and she’ll do the same when she gets to the Lady Statesmen.

“I really want to adjust to a new level and a new school,” she said. “This will be a new environment and a new team.”

Sheraka started playing basketball in a recreational league in second grade and then started to play select basketball in the seventh grade.

“This game is very much a part of my life,” Sheraka said. “I’ve been doing this since the second grade. I’m not ready to give it up. I want to go as far as I can go.”

She continued with select basketball in junior high and high school while still playing on school teams. Sheraka made the varsity team as a freshman.

“I didn’t play a whole lot as a freshman, mainly when we were doing well,” she said. “It was intimidating when you’re that young and playing against 18-year-old girls. You learn to mature early.”

Sheraka played varsity basketball all four years and made the all-South Central Conference basketball team and averaged 18 points per game her senior year.

She finished her career with a program-best 1,341 points, surpassing previous record holder Angela Payne on Feb. 5, 2015, during a 55-32 win over Dupo at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

“It was fun,” Sheraka said of her high school years. “You’re playing with your friends, girls that you grew up with. You get pretty tight with the girls you play with in college, but there’s nothing like playing with the people you grew up with.”

In addition to playing basketball, she also played four years of varsity volleyball at Roxana.

“I really like being able to play one thing now,” Sheraka said. “Things in college are a lot tougher on both the athletic and academic side. It’s great to be able to concentrate on two things.”

The former standout with the Shells will study education with a concentration in biology at Delta State. She is considering coaching when she finishes college.

“The whole thing has been a very fun experience for me,” she said. “It’s not going to be a good experience to have to give it up. I have a love of the game and I still want to be involved (coaching) with it in some way.”

