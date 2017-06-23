TRACK AND FIELD: SIUE’s Harvey to compete at long jump championships

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE long jumper Julian Harvey will compete on America’s biggest stage Sunday at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Sacramento.

Harvey will compete on the final day of the four-day championships. His event begins at 2:10 p.m. Central Time.

NBC Sports will broadcast live from Sacramento during the event. Streaming via subscription is available at nbcsports.com/gold.

“I’m very excited at the opportunity and looking forward to testing myself against the best in the country,” Harvey said.

The field of 19 long jumpers, which also includes former SIUE jumper La’Derrick Ward, will battle for the top three spots. This meet also serves as a World Team Trials. The top three finishers from this event qualify for the World Championships which will be held in August at London.

SIUE assistant coach Joey Pacione said Harvey modified his practices to be able to compete at this meet. He has not jumped competitively since the NCAA Indoor Championships back in March.

“During the month and April and a little of May, we went back to a general preparation cycle so he could be competitive and ready to go at the end of June,” Pacione said.

Harvey, the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Athlete of the Year after winning the long jump, triple jump and high jump, burst onto the national and international scene with a jump of 26 feet, 5.5 inches at the Tyson Invitational in February. He later bested that mark with a leap of 26-9.75 at the OVC Championships.

That mark remains the top leap by an American this year.

“We’ve tried to time up everything so he is in competitive shape especially if everything goes well and he earns a spot at the World Championships,” Pacione said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter