SIUE’s Skelly is Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Skelly

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s cross country runner Landon Skelly. The junior from Chatham, Ill., is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and has a grade point average of 3.35.

Skelly has run personal records in both the 5K (16:41.9) and 8K (25:27.7) this season. His 5K PR was set at the Saluki Early Bird Aug. 31. Skelly’s 8K PR came at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Oct. 27.

The SIUE cross country teams will compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Peoria on Friday.

