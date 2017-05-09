SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame accepting nominations

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Athletics Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2017 class of inductees.

Anyone can nominate former student-athletes, teams, coaches, administrators, and friends of the program for induction. All nominations received by June 15 will be considered for the 2017 class.

The nomination form is available at siuecougars.com/hallfame.

SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said the Hall of Fame continues to be a source of pride for the program.

“The individuals and teams who have been inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame exemplify the best of Cougar Athletics,” Hewitt said. “While we continue to build our future at the NCAA Division I level, it is equally important to celebrate our past.”

Hall of Fame bylaws state a student-athlete becomes eligible for consideration 10 years after completing his or her eligibility. Coaches and administrators are required to have finished their career at SIUE for more than three years. Teams become eligible 10 years after the season was completed.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter