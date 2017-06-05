SIUE Golf Scramble set for Sept. 23 in Madison

MADISON — The eighth annual SIUE Golf Scramble is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Gateway National Golf Links.

The event will include 18 holes of golf, cart, tee gift, $25 Bull and Bear gift certificate, complimentary lunch and beverages during play, a post-tournament barbecue and a chance to win cash prizes in the Burns & Associates Management shoot-out closest to the pin contest. Registration and lunch will begin at noon followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Registration is open. For information, contact the Voice of the Cougars, Joe Pott, at (618) 650-2860 or email jpott@siue.edu.

Signup form

