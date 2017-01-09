SIUE's student-athletes excel in the classroom

EDWARDSVILLE – For the 21st consecutive semester, SIUE student-athletes have logged a departmental grade point average of better than 3.0.

SIUE student-athletes completed the 2016 fall semester with a 3.202 GPA, marking the third highest semester GPA since moving to the Division I level.

SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said team and individual discipline explains the department's strong showing in the classroom.

"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment," Hewitt said. "This famous quote by American businessman Jim Rohn serves us well when describing the accomplishment of 21 semesters in a row above a 3.0 department GPA."

Twelve SIUE programs finished with team GPAs of better than 3.0. SIUE men's cross country finished with the highest GPA at 3.696, followed by women's cross country at 3.611. They were followed by volleyball (3.589), softball (3.521), women's tennis (3.500), women's track and field (3.506), men's track and field (3.278), women's basketball (3.199), baseball (3.181), men's golf (3.146), women's soccer (3.111) and men's soccer (3.101).

"Discipline is a core value of human success and inherent in our SIUE athletes," Hewitt said.

There were 33 student-athletes who finished the fall semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA while 86 student-athletes earned dean's list honors with a GPA better than 3.5.

"We are very proud of our students, coaching staffs and academic services staff," Hewitt said.

