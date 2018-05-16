SIUE sets summer softball camp dates

EDWARDSVILLE | Sandy Montgomery Elite Softball Camps has announced multiple upcoming camps at Cougar Field.

Hitting Academies are structured as one session per week, catering to the individual’s needs and getting one-on-one instruction from the SIUE softball staff and student-athletes. Sessions start from the ground up, working on legs and load, hands and extension, and hand-eye coordination.

Pitching Academies are structured in the same manner and will be organized to the individual’s needs with one-on-one instruction from Montgomery, her coaching staff and student-athletes as camp advisers. Sessions work on general mechanics catered to the individual’s needs, specific pitch and movement improvements, and overall knowledge of control corrections.

Catching Academies are similar to the hitting and pitching academies and cater to the individual’s needs, getting one-on-one instruction from the coaching staff and student-athletes. Sessions start from the ground up, working on blocking, framing, transitions, and steal throws.

The Elite camp is designed with the advanced player in mind and those who have a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a collegiate intensity level, focusing on situational hitting and defense along with the mental approach to the game. Current Cougar coaches and players will run the camp, showing players exactly what it takes to play at the NCAA Division I level. Campers will receive insight into what it is like to be a part of a Division I program.

Below is a list of camps and their dates.

Pitching Academy, Hitting Academy and Catching Academy (Four Tuesday sessions: June 12, June 19, July 10, July 19)

Pitching Academy, Hitting Academy and Catching Academy (Three Monday sessions: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1)

Pitching Academy, Hitting Academy and Catching Academy (Three Monday sessions: Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29)

Elite Camps – Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Dec. 2, Jan. 13

Team camps also are available by appointment with a minimum of 10 players per team. For more information, contact Jessica Jones at jjoneaf@siue.edu.

Anyone interested in signing up or needing more information can visit the website.

