SIUE student-athletes among best in academic performance

EDWARDSVILLE | Five SIUE Athletics programs were honored by the NCAA Wednesday by earning multi-year Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

SIUE men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s track and field, women’s cross country and women’s tennis were listed among the nation’s best for their high academic marks.

“APR not only is an academic benchmark, it also is a reflection of the culture and attraction that SIUE provides for its student-athletes,” SIUE Director of Athletic Dr. Brad Hewitt said. “They stay here, and they graduate because this is a great place to be.”

The NCAA recognized more than 1,200 Division I teams for outstanding academic achievements. Based on their most recent multi-year Academic Progress Rates, these teams have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for posting scores in the top 10 percent of their sport.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. This year, 1,284 teams are being recognized for academic performance. Of the teams recognized, 457 competed in men’s or mixed sports, and 827 competed in women’s sports. APRs for programs in the top 10 percent ranged from 985 to a perfect 1,000, and the number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,188, marking an increase of 98 teams from last year.

The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

