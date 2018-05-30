SIUE student-athletes earn academic honors

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE track and field and cross country student-athletes Allie Sweatt, an Edwardsville High School graduate; and Austin Woodard have been selected to the 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District Track/Cross Country First Teams.

Members of CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) pick the teams based on student-athlete performances in the classroom and in competition. First team honorees advance to a final ballot for academic first and second team all-American consideration, which will be announced in June.

“We are so proud of Allie and Austin for their dedication to their academics,” SIUE head coach Scott Block said. “They set an example as what it means to be a successful student-athlete. For the past few years, both Allie and Austin have been tirelessly devoted to their academic as well as being leaders on the field of play.”

Sweatt, a senior from Edwardsville, majored in social work and finished her career with a 4.0 grade point average. She placed 10th in the 10K at the 2018 OVC Outdoor Championships and had several top finishes during the cross country and track seasons.

Woodard is majoring in chemistry and finished the year with a 4.0 GPA. The sophomore from Philo, Ill., had multiple top 10 finishes during the 2018 outdoor track season, including a first-place finish in the men’s 3000m (8:58.34) at the Redbird Invite April 14.

