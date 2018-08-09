SIUE student-athletes recognized on OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

EDWARDSVILLE | A total of 97 SIUE student-athletes across 12 sports were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference for their academic performances with the release of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll list.

Members of the Honor Roll earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the 2017-18 school year.

Below is a complete list of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients by sport.

Baseball (8): Collin Baumgartner (Brighton), Braydon Bone (Effingham, Ill.), Peyton Cordova-Smith (Bothell, Wash.), Brock Hammit (Nixa, Mo.), Jackson Hoang (Pewaukee, Wis.), Alex Johnson (Overland Park, Kan.), Mike Miller (Tinley Park, Ill.), Michael Shereyk (Homewood, Ill.)

Men’s basketball (4): D’Quan Applewhite (Harvey, Ill.) Bill Awet (Sydney, Australia), David McFarland (Edwards, Miss.), Kevion Stewart (Memphis, Tenn.)

Men’s cross country (3): Matt O’Connor (Elgin, Ill.), Tyler Owens (Springfield, Ill.), Austin Woodard (Philo, Ill.)

Men’s golf (7): Brady Dixon (Mounds, Ill.), Conor Dore (Chicago), Grant Gavin (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Austin Glendinning (Goodyear, Ariz.), Kyle Slattery (Rockford, Ill.), Will Starkey (Adelaide, Australia), Spencer Underwood (Maroa, Ill.)

Men’s track and field (8): John Barnes (Hollowayville, Ill.), Kevin Campbell (Memphis, Tenn.), Alec Dutton (Catlin, Ill.), Julian Harvey (Edwardsville), Bobby Kaluza (Minooka, Ill.), Austin Lynch (Roselle, Ill.), Nick Matthews (Cisne, Ill.), Logan Webb (Glasford, Ill.)

Women’s basketball (6): Sydney Bauman (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Elina Berzina (Riga, Latvia), Lyric Boone (Rochester, Ill.), Allie Troeckler (Bethalto), Lauren White (Edwardsville), Zaria Whitlock (St. Paul, Minn.).

Women’s cross country (5): Keri Burmester (Red Bud, Ill.), Jess Clarke (Le Roy, Ill.), Kassidy Dexheimer (Washington, Ill.), Haley Miller (Tremont, Ill.), Allie Sweatt (Edwardsville).

Women’s soccer (17): Courtney Benning (O’Fallon, Mo.), Rachael Brots (Naperville, Ill.), Myah Diekema (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Emma Ehrsam (Joliet, Ill.), Lindsey Fencel (Bethalto), Andrea Frerker (Collinsville), Emily Grahl (Washington, Mo.), Angel Ikeda (St. Charles, Mo.), Katie Jordan (Franklin, Tenn.), MacKenzie Litzsinger (Fenton, Mo.), Sydney Moore (O’Fallon, Ill.), Mallory Mushill (Edwardsville), Sarah Olson (Leawood, Kan.), Juli Rossi (St. Louis), Jensen Schoch (Wildwood, Mo.), Ashlyn Walter (St. Charles, Ill.), Georgia Weigel (Leawood, Kansas)

Softball (16): Haley Adrian (Auburn, Ala.), Sydney Bina (Washington, Ill.), Alana Cobb-Adams (Kapolei, Hawaii), Reagan Curtis (Helena, Ala.), Connor Cutright (Casey, Ill.), Tess Eby (Grapevine, Texas), Alyssa Heren (Saline, Mich.), Emily Ingles (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Kalei Kaneshiro (Pearl City, Hawaii), Abby Marlow (New Athens, Ill.), Talisa Morton (Fenton, Mo.), Jill Niehaus (Mount Olive, Ill.), Maria Prete (Westmont, Ill.), Corrina Rivas (Duncan, Okla.), Zoe Schafer (Noblesville, Ind.), Janie Smith (Wheaton, Ill.)

Women’s tennis (5): Raillane Kamdem (Grapevine, Texas), Ann-Christine Link (Luowigshafen, Germany), Lara Tupper, (Queensland, Australia), Katherine Lahue (St. Louis), Anna Talley (Hillsboro, Ill.)

Women’s track and field (5): Deborrah Blackburn (Edwardsville), Brittney Gibbs (Toronto, Canada), LaCresha Linton (Rock Island, Ill.), Jalea Paslay (Vandalia, Ill.), Lizzie Virgl (Wahoo, Nebraska).

Volleyball (13): Annie Ellis (Edwardsville), Kiana Fields (Lafayette, Ind.), Emily Harrison (Thornton, Ind.), Taylor Joens (Johnston, Iowa), Jordyn Klein (St. Charles, Mo.), Sami Knight (Orland Park, Ill.), Rachel McDonald (Cold Spring, Ky.), Madison McKinley (Russellville, Ark.), Mallory Nicholson (Sugarland, Texas), Dylynn Otte (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Carley Ramich (Neenah, Wis.), Jackie Scott (Wildwood, Mo.), Gabby Wimes (Kansas City)

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter