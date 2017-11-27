SIUE student-athletes to host Kids Night Out

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host its annual Kids Night Out event from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, in the Vadalabene Center Gym.

The event is open to children 4 and older. The cost is $20 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family. The cost will be reduced by $5 with any size coat donated.

Children will enjoy a fun-filled evening with SIUE student-athletes. Activities include board games, basketball, volleyball, soccer, movies, snacks, tag, board games, kickball and more.

Reservations are encouraged but not required for children to attend the event. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Brianna McCarthy at (618) 650-3207 or brimcca@siue.edu.

