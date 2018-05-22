SIUE volleyball camps to start June 5

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE volleyball head coach Kendall Paulus and her coaching staff have announced their lineup of summer individual camps, which begin in June.

SIUE volleyball is coming off one of its best seasons in NCAA Division I program history, which included a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Cougars also set the bar for most wins in the Division I era (23) that included two All-Ohio Valley Conference performers. SIUE volleyball student-athletes also recorded the top team grade point average in both the fall and spring semesters.

To register or find out more about SIUE Summer Volleyball Camps, visit the camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For more information, contact Paulus by email at kpaulus@siue.edu.

2-Day All-Skills Camp (athletes grade 4-12)

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, June 5-6

Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. (lunch not provided)

Cost: $170

2-Day All-Skills Camp (athletes grade 4-12)

Date: Monday-Tuesday, July 9-10

Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. (lunch not provided)

Cost: $170

Elite Defense Camp (athletes grades 9-12)

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $60

Elite Setting Camp (athletes grades 9-12)

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $60

Elite Attacking Camp (athletes grades 9-12)

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cost: $60

Elite Camp (athletes grades 9-12)

Date: Thursday, July 12

Time: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (lunch not provided)

Attacking Camp (athletes grade 4-12)

Date: Monday, July 16

Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $60

Cubs Clinic (entering K-grade 3)

Date: Monday-Tuesday, July 16-17

Time: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Cost: $60

Defense/Passing Camp (athletes grade 4-12)

Date: Tuesday, July 17

Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $60

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter