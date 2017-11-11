SIUE women’s basketball inks three

× Expand (From left) Keith, Williams, and Koehler

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE women’s basketball head coach Paula Buscher announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2018-19 season.

SIUE, which has advanced to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in each of the last three seasons, announced the addition of Mikia Keith (Indianapolis), Kai Koehler (Dunlap, Ill.) and Kelsie Williams (Florissant, Mo.).

“We are very excited to be signing this group of quality student-athletes,” Buscher said. “These young ladies have been outstanding on their respective teams, and we believe the future success of SIUE basketball continues with this class.”

Mikia Keith was an All-State honoree last season at Pike High School after averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Mikia is a court leader. She has tremendous basketball intelligence and can create for herself and her teammates. She has three-point range, but her best asset is her competitive drive and her ability to make others around her better.”

A 5-4 guard, Keith was selected for All-City and All-Conference awards in both 2016 and 2017. She has played summer basketball for the Indy Nike Lady Gym Rats since 2008.

FROM PIKE HS COACH ROBERT ANGLEA: “Mikia is a smart, high-IQ basketball player with a drive daily to get better. Don’t let her size fool you. She plays much bigger and enjoys a good battle. I love her competitiveness and willingness to accept challenges instead of shying away from them. She’s a great leader on the floor and an even better kid off the floor and in the classroom.”

FROM INDIANA GYM RATS AAU COACH HOLLINS: “Mikia Keith, aka ‘Shrimp,’ is a coach’s dream. She is hard-working, a leader, smart, scorer, passer, and she cares about her teammates. I know she’s a great fit for SIUE. I️wish her the best.”

Named the Most Valuable Player for Dunlap High School last season, Kai Koehler is a three-sport standout in basketball, soccer and volleyball.

She earned first team All-Conference honors last season and was selected to the All-Tournament team at the Manual Holiday Tournament.

A 6-foot guard, Koehler has played summer basketball for the Illinois Pizazz, the Illinois Rush and the Heart of Illinois.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Kai is a long, athletic guard who is multi-sport athlete. She is a three-point shooter who also has the ability to finish at the rim.”

FROM DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH HEATHER CASSIDY: “Kai is a blessing to coach. She is a true leader on and off the basketball court. Kai can shoot the three but also finish in traffic. I am excited to watch her grow and compete at the next level.”

FROM ILLINOIS PIZAZZ AAU COACH SELLERS: “Kai’s biggest strength is her perimeter shooting. She can also score off driving to the basket as well as in the post. She will continue to get better, has a great work ethic and is a fantastic teammate.”

Kelsie Williams, a 5-10 forward, led Hazelwood Central High School last season in scoring (13.2 points per game) and three-pointers made (30).

She has continued to improve in her prep career with first team All-Conference honors as a junior, second team All-Conference honors as a sophomore and honorable mention All-Conference honors as a freshman.

Williams played summer basketball for the St. Louis Lady Cougars, St. Louis Team Adidas, Missouri Phenom and the St. Louis Knights.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Kelsie has the ability to play both inside and out, which can cause match-up issues for opponents. She has continued to improve and really steps up to the challenge against tough competition.”

FROM HAZELWOOD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S VARSITY COACH - PERSONAL TRAINER BRANDON GILMORE: “Kelsie is a very hard-working player. She is a very versatile player. She can play inside/outside based on match-ups. She will have a great career at SIUE.”

FROM BLUESTAR ST. LOUIS AAU - KNIGHTS BASKETBALL ACADEMY COACH KRIS LOVETTE: “Kelsie is a tremendous athlete who plays with a lot of heart and passion. As great as she is at basketball, she’s an even a better person. I’ve enjoyed coaching Kelsie and am excited to watch her excel at the next level for SIUE.”

