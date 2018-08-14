SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL: Ball Park Motors wins fifth and final state crown

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

Ball Park Motors of Jacksonville capped the 2018 Illinois ASA Class C/D Coed State Tournament at Gordon Moore Park with a little nostalgia.

Ball Park won its fifth coed slow-pitch state title in Alton and announced it would be their last year. The 2015 Illinois ASA Hall of Fame inductees won their first coed crown in 1999. Prior to this year their last was in ‘14.

Ball Park defeated local powerhouse PDR Inc/Remix of Bethalto. After shortgaming Remix early on Sunday morning, it took two games to decide the championship. Remix beat Ball Park 19-12 before losing 10-6 in the winner-take-all game.

Remix was down to their final out and trailing 10-3 when they rallied to plate three runs, but it wasn’t enough to deny Ball Park their storybook ending.

“That’s a very a good team,” Male MVP and Ball Park shortstop Marc Luttrell said of Remix. “We’ve played them throughout the last three or four years and it’s like a heavyweight battle, one person swings and then the other person swings. We knew we had our hands full coming into today.”

Tournament director Dean Emerick added, “The teams have big respect for each other. Ball Park understood it was going to take a couple of good games to win it and it came down to that.”

Last year the tournament became a C/D event, but with a limited number of teams, C and D squads play against each other. When C teams played each other they received a four home run limit, but when a C team squared off with a D squad, the homer limit was two.

The highest finishing D team was declared state champion. This year that was 4R’s Catering of Campbell Hill. 4R’s defeated Freestyle Apparel and Design of Springfield in a showdown between the final two D teams. Remix eliminated 4R’s to earn their date with Ball Park in the finals.

It was an emotional day for Ball Park. They dedicated the championship to longtime sponsor Bill Park, who passed away in ‘15, the same year they entered the ASA HOF.

“It feels great in the memory of Bill Park,” said Luttrell of Jacksonville. “I was fortunate enough to be put on this team three or four years ago and we’ve won some state titles. Bill Park was a great man and this wouldn’t have happened without him.”

Ball Park was also represented by Female MVP Yolanda Mason of St. Louis.

“This was my first time playing with Ball Park and it was great,” Mason said. “I’ve never played with a great mix of people like this. Everyone backed each other up, nobody put anybody down or got down.”

The tournament weekend kicked off Aug. 10 remembering longtime ASA commissioner and father of the coed state tourney in Alton, Leroy Emerick. He passed away at the age of 92 in February. He started the coed state tourney in Roxana in 1987 and it moved to its current home at Moore Park in ‘89. Longtime umpire Jerry Geisen also passed away in the past year and was remembered for his dedication to the game.

Members of the Wood River Aces — ASA HOF inductees — threw out the first pitch. They won 728 games in 22 seasons, including 21 tournament titles. Emerick’s sons Dean, Dana and Dale as well as nephew Sean played on the team and were in attendance.

“It was an emotional start and it really meant something,” Dean said. “Of course we would have preferred those two guys would have been here with us. We tried to honor them best we could with a little ceremony. I thought it was a nice evening. The weather cooperated.”

There were 20 teams, up from 17 the last three years and the most teams in the tourney since 2013. Other local teams included Phone Locker of Wood River and Feldmann Power of Shipman.

Local all-tournament team selections included, Haleigh Trimm, Carlissa Robbs, Luke Angelo and Allen Turner of Remix.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Male MVP Marc Luttrell of Ball Park Motors (Jacksonville)

Female MVP Yolonda Mason of Ball Park Motors

INFIELDERS

Haleigh Trimm of PDR Inc./Remix (Bethalto)

Leann “Punky” Hittmeyer of Ball Park Motors

Luke Angelo of PDR Inc./Remix

Cory Newhoff of Freestyle Apparel and Design (Springfield)

OUTFIELDERS

Becca Ramirez of Freestyle Apparel and Design

Carlissa Robbs of PDR Inc./Remix

Evan Lowe of Ball Park Motors

Allen Turner of PDR Inc./Remix

UTILITY

Courtney Maizel of 4R’s Catering (Campbell Hill)

Latoya Brandscomb of Ball Park Motors

Tommy Cummings of Freestyle Apparel and Design

Kenny Wilson of 4R’s Catering

CATCHER

Bella Parnell of Freestyle Apparel and Design

PITCHER

Nick Schutte of 4R’s Catering

STATE CHAMPIONS OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS

2018 — Ball Park Motors

2017 — Construction Nation

2016 — Peel Pizza/Revolution

2015 — West Co/Revolution

2014 — Ball Park Motors

2013 — Ball Park Motors

2012 — Revolution

2011 — Gass House Gang

2010 — Wesley-Reames/Franchise

2009 — Grothaus Trucking

2008 — Grothaus Trucking

2007 — Grothaus Trucking

2006 — Grothaus Trucking

2005 — All Stars

2004 — Lucky Break