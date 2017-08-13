SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL: Rock Island’s Construction Nation wins co-ed state title

ALTON — There was a power tilt on Saturday at the ASA Class C/D coed state softball tournament at Gordon Moore Park.

Construction Nation of Rock Island won the overall championship, going 5-0 in the tournament. Nation defeated I’d Hit It of Marion 13-4 in the title game. Two-time defending state champion Revolution, sponsored by Peel Wood Fired Pizza of Edwardsville, took third. Peel’s two losses came to Construction Nation, 10-8, and I’d Hit It, 20-16. Peel went 4-2 in the tournament.

Besides Nation’s overall championship, which served as the C Division title, 4R’s of Campbell Hill secured the Class D state crown, beating K&B of Jacksonville 9-6. Both C and D teams played against each other in the bracket.

Alton High grad and former Southern Illinois University Carbondale standout softball player Katie Wilson earned the Female MVP for the tournament. Pete Oelmann of Construction Nation was the Male MVP.

Jared Dooley, an Alton High grad, and Sam Boucher, a Southwestern grad, both of Peel, were named to the all-tournament team.

Revolution had won the tournament the prior two seasons, as Peel in 2016 and Westco in 2015 topping Ball Park Motors of Jacksonville both times. Ball Park won it in 2013 and ‘14, while the Revolution team won in ‘13, so Nation’s title came after a long wait.

“We’ve lost to Ball Park, I’d Hit It and Peel the last three years, so it was fun. It was fantastic,” Nation manager Joe Kuhlenbeck said. “We came out and played hard. We had a lot of guys grind, a lot of players do a lot thing they needed to and we played really well as a team. We’re having a great time.”

Wilson was stoked to win her second MVP award in three years. She also won in 2015. Peel teammate and Civic Memorial grad Haleigh Jenkins was MVP in ‘16.

“This feels great. We played hard all weekend and there were great girls on the top two teams so I was actually shocked when I got it,” said Wilson, who only made four outs in six games during the two-day tournament. Two of those outs were sacrifice flies also.

With 17 teams in competition and uncharacteristically cool weather for the two-day event, tournament director Dean Emerick was pleased with how smoothly it ran.

“They’ve been knocking on the door the last couple of years, finishing third,” Emerick said of Construction Nation. “It’s great to see local teams win, but it’s also nice to see it get mixed up a little bit.

“The weather was unbelievable. It’s usually 105 and two out of the last three years it’s been rain shortened. It was fantastic to have a nice weekend of weather.”

This marked the 28th straight year the coed state tournament has been conducted at Moore Park. The first time was in 1989. It was in Roxana in 1987 and Wood River in ‘88.