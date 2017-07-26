SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL: AMF nabs second at state

by

For the second time in three years AMF, based out of Wood River, played in the championship game in Decatur during the ASA Class D Slow Pitch state tournament.

After winning the tournament in 2015, AMF settled for second place in '17. The tournament ran from July 21-23 at Decatur's Rotary Park.

AMF lost both of its games in the double elimination tournament to Squad out of Litchfield, the ultimate state champion.

Members of the team include: Derek Edwards, Jared Dooley, Vinny Steele, Ryne Cherry, Allen Turner, Jason Dunham, Matt Delaney, Kyle Miller, A.J. Webb, Chuck Wollenberg, Apollo McCay, Andy Kuehn and Keith Tillotson.