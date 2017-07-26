SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL: AMF nabs second at state

× Expand Submitted Photo AMF of Wood River finished second at the ASA Class D Slow Pitch Softball state tournament in Decatur on July 21-23. They won the tourney in '15. Here they pose with the '17 second place trophy. Pictured in front from left to right are Jason Dunham, Apollo McCay, Jared Dooley, Derek Edwards, Andy Kuehn, Vinny Steele and Keith Tillotson. In back from left to right are Matt Delaney, Kyle Miller, Allen Turner, A.J. Webb, Chuck Wollenberg and Ryne Cherry.

For the second time in three years AMF, based out of Wood River, played in the championship game in Decatur during the ASA Class D Slow Pitch state tournament.

After winning the tournament in 2015, AMF settled for second place in '17. The tournament ran from July 21-23 at Decatur's Rotary Park.

AMF lost both of its games in the double elimination tournament to Squad out of Litchfield, the ultimate state champion.

Members of the team include: Derek Edwards, Jared Dooley, Vinny Steele, Ryne Cherry, Allen Turner, Jason Dunham, Matt Delaney, Kyle Miller, A.J. Webb, Chuck Wollenberg, Apollo McCay, Andy Kuehn and Keith Tillotson.