After working as an assistant for three years, Joe Fedora got promoted as head coach of the Granite City baseball team in 1960.

He went on to enjoy a successful nine-year coaching tenure at GCHS, winning four regional titles and a sectional championship and leading the Warriors to a second-place finish at the state tournament in 1963.

“He was a winning coach,” said Gale Garbe, who worked an assistant under Fedora for six years.

During his time as Granite City coach, Fedora received a nickname, “Smokey.”

“Everyone called him Smokey Joe because he liked his cigars back in the day,” said Ron Yates, a member of the ‘63 baseball team.

Fedora died Feb. 3 at Avon Park, Fla., south of Orlando. He was 86.

Rich Lee, another member of the ‘63 squad, said the last time he saw Fedora was in 1991, when the ‘63 baseball team was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame.

“I was lucky to have a lot of good people, teachers and coaches in Granite,” said Lee, who lives in Braselton, Ga., outside Atlanta. “He was certainly prominent among that group.”

Fedora was hired to replace Al Lewis as Granite City coach in 1960 after working as an assistant from 1957-59. Lewis coached the baseball program for five years before stepping down to become the school’s trainer.

Fedora had a successful first season as head coach as the Warriors went 17-4. His tenure got off to a good start as Granite City swept a season-opening doubleheader over Dupo. The Warriors won a district championship, then lost to East St. Louis in the regional finals.

Three years later, Fedora coached the Warriors to their first state tournament appearance since 1950. Granite City beat Collinsville in the district finals, Southeastern in the regional championship and Sacred Heart-Griffin in the sectional title game to advance to state. Also, the Warriors beat Edwardsville 7-6 in 12 innings in a sectional semifinal game that lasted four hours.

At the state tournament in Peoria, the Warriors beat Streator 8-3 in the first round and knocked off Lockport 6-4 in the semifinals before losing to Maine West 3-1 in the finals. They finished 25-9-1.

Granite City placed at the state tournament for the second time in program history. The Warriors won it all in 1948.

“People nowadays don’t realize there were over 700 teams playing for the state championship back in those days,” Garbe said. “It’s not like you have three, four, five or eight classes in high school. His team got second, which was quite an accomplishment.”

It was the last time the Warriors placed at the state tournament. Their last state tournament appearance was in 1970.

The Warriors played both semifinal and championship games in temperatures that climbed over 100 degrees.

“We got a bad deal up there on that one,” Garbe said. “We got off the diamond for winning the semifinals. The other team, Maine West, had been off the whole time before then. It was a really hot day. It was a perspiration day out there.”

Fedora coached a large group of seniors that included Yates, Lee, Charlie Papp, Joe Fanning, Bob Karandjeff, Marty LeVault, and Pat Harris. Papp, who passed away in 2012, and Lee were named to the all-state team.

“Ninety percent of the guys really liked him,” said Yates, who coached the Granite City football team to its first state playoff appearance in 1986. “He was a good coach in baseball. He knew the ins and outs and the little intricacies in the game. He had the patience to try to teach us and coach us. We had a good bunch of guys that year.”

The Warriors won regional titles in 1964, 1966 and 1967. Fedora stepped down after the 1968 baseball season to take over duties as the school’s athletic director. Garbe, who started working as assistant under Fedora in 1962, took over head coaching duties for Fedora in 1969.

Fedora was known to schedule doubleheaders against two teams on the same day. He called them “double doubleheaders.”

“Back in the ‘60s, there were a whole lot of guys out for baseball,” Yates said. “Every Saturday morning, there were 30 to 40 guys and he would have one bus going to one town to play a doubleheader and another bus going to another town to play a doubleheader.”

Lee said Fedora was a great coach to work with.

“He was a kind of guy who told you what he meant,” he said. “There were no mixing of words with Joe Fedora. He was a guy who instilled a great deal of confidence with people who played for him. He had expectations, and he had a lot of kind words and gave us some encouragement. He was a good guy.”

Fedora was born June 6, 1931, in Madison. He was married to Evelyn for more over 61 years and had three children, Jay, Jolene and Jeffrey.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter