Soaring Eagles

Civic Memorial girls golf coach Jane Middleton had reason to be optimistic about her team when practice began in August.

The Eagles returned all of their players from last year’s team that finished 13-12 in dual matches and placed second in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament. The squad prepared for the season by practicing at Destin, Fla.

“We practiced all summer together,” Middleton said. “That kind of bonded us. We got to be better friends and got closer. Then, we had the car wreck.”

One of CM’s top golfers, junior Maisey Watson, was injured in a car accident in early September. She had surgery on a broken collarbone, then suffered a concussion.

“We thought that this was going to be the year, but we had the car wreck and that slowed down our morale because she was our best friend,” Middleton said. “That day, everyone had to run to the hospital and that drags your team down. You don’t know if they’re going to get to play and the doctors say you can chip and putt, but then you can’t really chip and putt.”

Despite the key loss, the Eagles turned in a successful regular season, going 13-8 in dual matches and finishing second in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament.

“Our team is doing really well this year,” CM senior Isabella Roberts said. “I’m really proud of everybody because I had a fun amazing time watching everyone improve. This year, there’s been a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season to the end. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.”

Carmen Phillips, Sophie Blagoue, Reagan Walters, Taylor Stillwell and Gracie Stauder round out the CM squad.

“We’re so blessed to have such good girls,” Middleton said.

The Eagles were scheduled to compete in the Class A Gibault Regional on Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

Middleton is in her sixth year as CM coach. During her tenure, the Eagles had their first all-state medalist in Sara Gwillim in ‘15 and their first regional championship in ‘14 and qualified for sectionals three times.

“I was teaching at the time and I just started to play golf myself,” Middleton said. “I golfed with the golf coach at the time, who was Kathy Bold, and she decided to retire and decided that she didn’t want to coach anymore, so I applied for the job and I got the job. They let me keep it after I retired. I’ve been retired from teaching for six years now and I got to keep the job.”

Roberts is in her fourth year with the CM squad. She played on that regional championship team when she was a freshman and qualified for sectionals as an individual in her sophomore year.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with CM,” Roberts said. “We had a great group of girls over my four years. We had amazing seniors that I got to go with. We won regionals and went to sectionals in my freshman year, which was so exciting. In my sophomore year, I really got to enjoy playing with my best friend, Sara. We moved out of regionals to sectionals together. That was a really fun experience and I think those people in my early years of golf made me the golfer I am.”

A year ago, CM had its season end with an eighth-place finish at the Class A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

“It was a big bummer,” Roberts said. “We all had a rough day.”

The Eagles had no seniors on their team last year. Roberts said her team had to learn how to play without Gwillim, who graduated in ‘16.

“There was a lot of rebuilding because she was a very good golfer,” the senior said. “She helped everybody a lot. That next year, we had all of our juniors now coming in as freshmen, so we had a pretty good-sized team. There was a lot of basics and getting everyone through the beginning of it so we can build on for later years.”

CM started its ‘17 season on Aug. 15 with a second-place finish in the small-school division at the Madison County Tournament in Granite City. The Eagles also finished seventh at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic and 10th at the Belleville East Tournament and had wins over teams such as Marquette, Freeburg, Waterloo, Roxana, Litchfield, and Triad in dual-match play.

CM finished second with a 371 at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament, just five strokes behind champion Highland, on Sept. 27. Roberts and Phillips finished in a tie for fourth with a 90 and Blagoue came in eighth with a 92.

Phillips said Middleton was instrumental in keeping her team focused after Watson was injured in the car accident.

“Coach Jane never gives up on us,” she said. “It was rough losing our third person to a car accident, so we had to really step up our game. Jane pushed us to our limits very much and worked us very hard. I give it all to her.”

Middleton said even though her team will lose Roberts to graduation, she already has high hopes for the ‘18 season.

“It’s going to be good,” the CM coach said. “Next year, we’re going to be strong if we all get them to drive safely.”

