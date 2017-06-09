Soaring to new heights

After the Civic Memorial baseball team suffered a 5-4 loss to Mascoutah in the Class 3A Salem Sectional championship game on June 3, first-year coach Nick Smith gathered his team for a final meeting in right field.

When the 10-minute meeting was over, the Eagles got a big round of applause from dozens of fans.

“Being from Bethalto, I know what it means to them and it’s pretty special to see them out there and I thank them as well,” said Smith, who was choking back tears.

CM turned in one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with a 28-11 record, winning the Mississippi Valley Conference title, capturing its first regional championship in 13 years and coming within a whisker of winning its first sectional crown in program history.

“I told them we love them,” Smith said. “I told them they did everything we can ask and more all season long. From the first time we met back in last August, we just had a feeling that this group was special when they walked into the room. We just talked about the journey we had since then with the fall and winter workouts. It seemed like yesterday in the first day of practice, the weather cooperates and we’re outside. Sometimes in life, the most enjoyable things go faster than others. I just want them to walk away from here proud. They left everything here on the field and we couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”

Jaxsen Helmkamp was a key performer in the Eagles’ strong postseason run. The CM senior second baseman drove in the game-winning runs in CM’s 11-10 win over Waterloo in the Columbia Regional championship game and 4-3 victory over Mount Vernon in the Salem Sectional semifinals. He was mobbed by his teammates in both games.

After the sectional title game against Mascoutah, Helmkamp was one of several players in the dugout staring at an empty baseball field. He was disappointed his high school baseball career was over.

“It’s obviously pretty tough,” Helmkamp said. “You never want your season to end, especially your senior year.”

CM had nine seniors on its team. The others were Corey Price, Brandon Carpenter, Colin Hall, David Lane, Konnar Loewen, Dalton Meyers, Colin Overmeyer and Brandon Hampton.

Juniors Caden Clark, Hayden Sontag, Spencer Powell, Christian Stawar and Geoffrey Withers are among the top returning players for the Eagles next year.

Price, who plans to continue his baseball career at the University of Central Missouri next year, said his team will have a bright future despite losing nine players.

“I think they’re going to do well,” he said. “CM, in the future, has a bright chance of clearing the sectional hurdle. Coach (Smith) is going to be one of the best coaches around, and I think he’s going to prove it.”

Smith replaced Gary Bruening as head coach. He’s a 1996 CM grad and a former assistant coach for the Eagles.

“It’s been a really fun first year,” Smith said. “Our coaching staff has put in so much time. Coach (Matt) Buhs, coach (Jason) Huhsman and coach (Jeff) Smith put in so much time and they’re so invested into the program that you can’t ask for anything more than that from your coaching staff. That made it so much better and that much more enjoyable and you get these kids and they do everything you ask and more every day.”

The Eagles finished with their fourth straight winning season and surpassed last year’s win total of 18. CM also tied a school record for most wins in a season.

Price was the Eagles’ leading hitter with a .455 batting average. Eight other players hit more than .300.

On the mound, Withers led CM with seven wins and Hampton and Stawar each had six.

“I knew we had some talent, but I didn’t know if we were going to put it to use,” Helmkamp said. “I thought we had talent last year, but we didn’t win a game in regionals. Making it to the sectional championship game was pretty special. We wished we could keep playing, but that’s baseball.”

The Eagles won the conference title with an 8-2 record. They won their final games to win the league championship by two games over Mascoutah.

On May 27, CM came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat Waterloo in the Columbia Regional championship game for its third regional title in school history. The Eagles also won in 1978 and 2004.

CM celebrated its second win of the season over Mount Vernon after beating the Rams in the sectional semifinals on May 31. The Bethalto school started its season on March 16 with a 5-2 win over Mount Vernon at Edwardsville.

In the sectional title game against Mascoutah, the Eagles came back from a 4-0 deficit to tie it at 4-4 on a RBI single by Clark with two outs in the top of the seventh. But Mascoutah won the game after Jacob Davis was hit by a pitch from Price with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, forcing home the winning run.

“There’s so much more to life than just baseball,” Smith said. “It hurts right now, but we talked about everything that you experienced in your life. Not everything is going to go the way you want it to go and this (the loss to Mascoutah) is an example of that. How you rebound and how you respond to something like that is going to show your true character. They’re great kids. They have bright futures and we’re proud of them and proud to call them Eagles.”

