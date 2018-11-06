SOCCER: A monument of a legend

Photo by Theo Tate The Ruben Mendoza Memorial Statue was delivered to Granite City on Tuesday and is making its temporary home at the Granite City Cinema.

Over 50 years ago, Ruben Mendoza helped bring soccer to Granite City.

He founded the first Granite City High soccer team in 1967, sold soccer shoes and equipment out of his car trunk and opened a sporting goods store in Granite City, earning him the nickname, “The Father of Granite City.”

This year, a 7-foot-6, 375-pound statue of Mendoza featuring his famous bicycle kick has been created in his honor. It arrived on Tuesday at its temporary home inside the Granite City Cinema. It will be moved to an area in downtown Granite City at a later date.

Funds of the statue were raised by the Ruben Mendoza Memorial Committee. The fundraising efforts began in December with a trivia contest.

The statue was created by Stan Watts of Utah, who also worked on the Granite City North High Steelers statute at Kevin Greene Field.

In addition to the founding of Granite City soccer, Mendoza represented the U.S. on three Olympic teams and two World Cup teams. He died in 2010.

There is also a plaque of Mendoza at the entrance of Gene Baker Field at the GCHS campus. The entrance was unveiled on August 2017 during the 50-year anniversary ceremony of the GCHS soccer program.

