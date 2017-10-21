SOCCER: Former Granite City standout Gehling inducted into St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame

Former Granite City soccer standout Keith Gehling was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the America's Center in St. Louis.

Gehling, who was one of 11 inductees in this year's class, graduated from GCHS in 1974. He helped the Warriors win the first of their 10 state soccer championships in 1972, his junior year. The next year, he helped GCHS place third in the state.

Gehling went on to play college soccer at the University of Washington and Rockhurst College. While at Rockhurst, Gehling was named the team's Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Back, a member of the All-Tournament team and earned first-team NAIA All-American honors.

After college, Gehling began his professional career with the Wichita Wings for four years. He also played professionally in California, Albany (N.Y.), Rochester (N.Y.) and Oklahoma City. After returning to St. Louis, Gehling played with the Kutis SC and the Ramsdale FC, where he was a Region 2 champion and a national semifinalist.

Gehling was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Rockhurst College Hall of Fame in 2006.