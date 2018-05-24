SOCCER: Youth soccer for the Riverbend

× Expand Submitted photo Pictured is the 2006 Fighting Irish girls with the Adidas Premier Invitational championship in Memphis, Tenn. this spring. It was their third championship of the season, with the team earning first place in the Lou Fusz Fall Invitational and as well as the recent Glen-Ed Spring Kick-Off in Edwardsville. Team members include: Juliana Stevenson, Katie Johnson, Abi Davis, Callie Mossman, Maya Stephan, Faith McKaig, Jada Bruce, Audrey Alm, Haylee Norton, Emily Schrumpf, Ellie Williams, Meredith Zigrang, Avery Williams and Grace Carter.

The Alton Fighting Irish select soccer program is gearing up for another season.

The club is in its third season, but has grown since the beginning. In its inception, the club had just one team, but it grew to 18 teams last year.

“When we started it wasn’t my intentions to start a soccer club,” Alton Fighting Irish founder Robert Stephan said. “But people reached out to us and we started to expand. A lot of people in Alton do not want to go to St. Louis if they want to put their children in a soccer club. However, we have more than just Alton people in this club. We have people from Jerseyville, Staunton, and Bethalto in this club.”

Stephan has an idea of the experience a player should have when competing with the Fighting Irish.

“We want them to have fun in a competitive environment,” he said. “We also want them to increase their skills at the same time. This is not about winning. We want the player to develop. If they develop, the winning will come.”

Stephan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1995. He played football in high school, but during his youth he played club soccer for Alton Optimist Club Soccer, a now defunct club. All of the people who work with the Fighting Irish are volunteers, and the club has no paid administrator at this time.

“A lot of the people who work with our club were successful as players at Alton High, Alton Marquette and Civic Memorial,” he said. “Some went on to play in college. They want the same experience for our kids.”

Although the club puts its emphasis on skills and not on victories, the Fighting Irish have certainly produced some success. Out of the 18 teams 7 have won tournaments and others have placed second in tournaments or have won their division in the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association, the league that all Fighting Irish teams compete in.

All of the teams compete in the fall and spring and take the winter and summer off. Each team competes in 25 games. Stephan said many in the Riverbend like the league because it gives aspiring soccer players the opportunity to play with a locally flavored organization.

The team is currently enrolling players who were born between 2000 and 2011. Tryouts will be conducted from June 4-7 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Girls tryouts will be held on June 4 and 7 while boys tryouts will be on June 5 and 6. The Fighting Irish will most likely field 18 teams, but that number will be decided later.

According to Stephan, older players usually have soccer experience while younger players may have some recreational soccer experience, but it’s not required. Some younger players have no experience and the coaching staff aims to teach a player what he or she needs. Interested parties can register at www.altonfightingirish.com.