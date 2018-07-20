SOFTBALL: A quartet of titles

× Expand Submitted Photo The Illinois Esprit 18U suqad coached by Dave Clay recently won its fourth straight tournament. Pictured top left to right are, Haley Johnson, Alli Liske, Alex Boze, Bethany Munsterman, Peyton Tisdale and Cassidy Abbott. Pictured bottom right left to right are, Jada Johnson, Bekah Null, Brooke Friesner, Sydney Henrichs and Ally Clay.

The Illinois Esprit 18U softball team coached by Dave Clay, Darrell Gaudio and Erik Friesner has won four consecutive tournament championships.

They have won the ASA/USA Northern National Qualifier 2, the USSSA Missouri east state tournament, the Light up the Lake Tournament in Carlyle and the USSSA postseason warm up.

Members of the team include, Jada Johnson, Bekah Null, Brooke Friesner, Sydney Henrichs, Ally Clay, Haley Johnson, Alli Liske, Alex Boze, Bethany Munsterman, Peyton Tisdale and Cassidy Abbott.