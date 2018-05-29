SOFTBALL: A record-breaking season

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Meghan Schorman delivers a pitch against the Williamsville Bullets in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game on May 26. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic coach Dan Wiedman talks with his players during the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game against Williamsville on May 26. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic left fielder Kyra Green attempts to make a catch in the bottom of the third against Williamsville in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game on May 26. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic’s Kiley Kirchner attempts to bunt against Williamsville in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional title game on May 26. Prev Next

The Marquette Catholic softball team started its season in style on March 14.

The Explorers not only celebrated a 5-0 road win over the Granite City Warriors, but they also got a no-hit performance from senior Meghan Schorman.

“I knew we were going to be pretty good this year,” Marquette sophomore infielder Emma Nicholson said.

Marquette went on to turn in one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 36-2 and capturing its 10th regional championship. The 36 wins set a school record, breaking the old mark of 35 set in 2012. The Explorers also handed coach Dan Wiedman his 500th win on April 13 with a 2-1 victory over Highland. Wiedman now has 524 career victories.

“It's actually really fun,” Schorman said. “We turned this program into a really good program, especially this year. They haven't had a regional championship since (Alexis) Silkwood left, so that's huge. We broke the season-season win record, which was amazing. So we had an amazing season and hopefully next year we can continue it.”

The Explorers' season ended with a 2-0 loss to the Williamsville Bullets in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game.

“We've been good enough to beat a lot of good teams,” Wiedman said. “We played 19 ranked teams this year in the Illinois Coaches Association poll. To be 36-2 and playing 19 ranked teams is a good season. But it stings to lose in the sectional championship game.”

The loss to the Bullets ended the careers of seven seniors – Schorman, Tess Eberlin, Grace Frost, Haley Johnson, Melissa Lurkins, Gracie Morris and Cayli Shinstock.

“I hate to see these kids' careers end,” Wiedman said. “They put so much effort into it in their four seasons.”

The Explorers will return several key players, including Nicholson, junior Kyra Green, sophomores Jada Johnson and Taylor Whitehead and freshman Kiley Kirchner.

“We'll be a different type of team,” Wiedman said. “We'll have more speed next year. There aren't a whole lot of pitchers who come along like the Silkwoods and the Schormans like that who can really shut down teams. We have some young pitchers who have done a fantastic job this year of shutting teams down, but they're going to get their opportunity next year to see what they can do against the really good ballclubs.”

Schorman, who plans to continue her softball career at the University of Pittsburgh next year, was solid on the mound and at the plate. She finished 26-1 with a 0.55 earned run average and 336 strikeouts and five no-hitters, including the one against Granite City. She also hit a team-best .478.

“She's a competitor,” Wiedman said.

The Explorers won their first 18 games of the season before losing 7-0 to Pinckneyville on April 21. They went on another 18-game winning streak before losing to Williamsville in the sectional finals.

Marquette defeated Southwestern 3-2 in the regional championship game at Gordon Moore Park on May 22, its first regional crown since '13.

“I had lots of fun,” said Nicholson, who helped the Marquette girls basketball team win a regional title last winter. “I wish we could keep going, but memories have been made.”