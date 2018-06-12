SOFTBALL: All-state Redbirds

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Tami Wong and Ashlyn Betz have been the Alton Redbirds' top hitters all season long, combining for 114 hits with five home runs and 70 RBIs.

The strong efforts caught the attention of the Class 4A softball coaches in the state. Wong and Betz were selected to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team, which was released on Tuesday.

Wong and Betz were the lone area representatives on the 116-player Class 4A all-state team.

Wong, a junior infielder, was named to the second team and earned her second straight all-state award after batting .496 with four home runs and 29 RBIs. A year ago, she earned second-team honors after hitting a team-leading .509.

Betz, a sophomore infielder, received her first all-state award after leading the Redbirds with a .509 batting average with a home run and 41 RBIs. She batted .284 last spring. She was named to the third team.

A total of 10 area players earned all-state softball honors this spring. Eight of them were selected on the Class 2A team, which was announced on Monday. They were Meghan Schorman, Gracie Morris, Jada Johnson and Tess Eberlin of Marquette Catholic, Abi Stahlhut and Phoebe Booher of Roxana and Morgan Moxey and Macy Flanigan of East Alton-Wood River.