SOFTBALL: Alton's Hudson headed to SLCC

Alton senior Miranda Hudson signed a letter of intent to play softball at St. Louis Community College on Feb. 22 at the AHS conference room.

Alton senior and three-time all-Southwestern Conference performer Miranda Hudson will continue her softball career in the junior college level, signing for the St. Louis Community College program on Feb. 22 at the AHS conference room.

Hudson will join a SLCC team that finished 38-10 and reached the NJCAA Region 16 championship game.

A catcher, Hudson hit .343 with six home runs and 36 RBIs, earned second-team all-SWC honors and helped the Redbirds win 22 games last year. She batted .324 as a sophomore and .360 as a freshman.