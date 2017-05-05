SOFTBALL: Alton tops EA-WR 5-1

GODFREY — Solid pitching and a clutch small ball play led the Alton Redbirds past the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 5-1 on Friday to open the Redbird Round Robin Tournament.

Freshman Abby Syoc tossed a complete game, fanning 5, walking 1, scattering 6 hits and allowing 1 earned run. The Alton offense banged out 9 hits, paced by a pair of doubles from senior shortstop Savannah Fisher, who scored a pair of runs.

A brilliant safety squeeze highlighted the day for the Redbirds. With Syoc on third base in the sixth inning, Bronte Fencel put down a beautiful bunt as Syoc raced for home with a slick slide around the tag of EA-WR catcher Carly Campbell.

Tami Wong later supplied a 2-run double in the sixth with the bases loaded to tack on a pair of insurance runs.

Alton’s other runs came in the first and fifth innings. Fisher led off the first with a double and later scored on an Oiler error. It was a 2-out double by Fisher setting up a RBI single from Wong in the fifth for the Birds’ other run.

Rebekah Null was gritty in the circle for EA-WR in the loss. She went 6 innings, striking out 10, walking 2, surrendering 9 hits and allowing 5 runs, 4 earned.

Campbell provided the firepower at the dish for the Oilers, scorching a line drive homer over the right field fence for their lone run in the fourth. It knotted the game at 1-1 at the time.

Campbell and Macy Flanigan each had 2 hits in the loss to pace EA-WR at the plate.

With the win Alton is now 18-7, while the Oilers dipped to 13-12.

The two teams meet again at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, continuing the Redbird Round Robin Tournament. Waterloo is also in the tourney. Wesclin had to withdraw late from the tournament.

× Dan Carter 5-5-17 Alton head coach Dan Carter discusses the Redbirds' 5-1 win over East Alton-Wood River on Friday to open the Redbird Round Robin Tournament.

× Savannah Fisher 5-5-17 Savannah Fisher of the Redbirds discusses her 2-hit day and the play of her team in the Redbirds 5-1 over EA-WR on Friday.