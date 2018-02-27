SOFTBALL: Amazing Grace

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Grace Frost signs a letter of intent to play softball at Illinois College on Feb. 16. She is flanked by her parents, Marquette principal Mike Slaughter and athletics director Jack Holmes.

Just a month before her senior softball season begins, Grace Frost has finalized her college plans.

The Marquette Catholic senior announced she would play softball at Illinois College, an NCAA Division III school in Jacksonville, on Feb. 16.

Frost will join an Illinois College program that celebrated its second straight winning season last year, going 24-13. The Lady Blues will start their '18 season on Sunday at the Diamond 9 Sunkissed Games tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

A catcher, Frost has been a valuable player for the Marquette program, hitting over .300 in each of the last three seasons. Last spring, she hit a career-high 6 home runs and helped the Explorers finish 27-5.

Frost's senior season begins on March 14, when the Explorers open their '18 campaign at Granite City.