SOFTBALL: Blue heaven

Civic Memorial senior Cassie Reed signs to play softball for Millikin University. She's flanked by mother Debbie and father Scott.

Cassie Reed will continue her softball career at Millikin University next year.

The Civic Memorial senior recently announced that she will play for the NCAA Division III school in Decatur. She will join a Millikin program that won 32 games and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular season championship last year. The Big Blue are 11-9 this season.

A catcher, Reed is playing in her fourth season with the CM softball team. She's currently the Eagles' top hitter with a .667 batting average.