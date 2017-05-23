SOFTBALL: Bulldogs end season for Eagles

HIGHLAND — Highland pitcher Aubrey Hacke gave the Civic Memorial Eagle offense fits on Tuesday.

The ace hurler for the Bulldogs fanned 19 CM hitters on the way to an 8-2 win in the Class 3A Highland Regional semifinals. The Eagles wrap up the season at 10-20, while Highland improved to 29-3 and will play in the regional finals at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner between Triad and Jersey, which meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite the loss, the Eagles — who started 6 freshman, a sophomore and had no seniors on their roster — gave it a valiant effort.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Wrenn kept the Bulldogs off the board until the fifth inning and CM banged out 3 of its 4 hits in the game in the sixth, leading to its 2 runs off a 2-run triple by junior Susan Buchanan.

In the end Hacke was just too much though. The senior is headed to Division I Nebraska-Omaha next season and has a pair of no-hitters and a trio of 1-hitters under her belt this season.

“She works outside and then she works inside,” first-year Eagles’ head coach Luke Angelo said. “She changes eye level and she’s just consistent. She’s not going to walk anybody. She’s going to pound the zone and let her defense make the plays and if she’s striking out 19 she really doesn’t need much defense.”

Highland head coach Greg Exton praised CM for its improved play as a young squad on Tuesday.

“They’ve improved definitely over the course of the season,” Exton said of the Eagles. “The first time we played them (11-0 win) it wasn’t much of a game from the get go. The second game they kept it close for about four innings and we finally broke loose. Of course they couldn’t do anything with Aubrey tonight, she had 19 strikeouts.”

Wrenn kept the Bulldogs off balance early and had excellent defense behind her, especially from freshman second baseman Jenna Christeson, who had 5 putouts through 4 innings on some hard hit shots.

Highland finally found its flow in the fifth, sending 10 batters to the dish and plating 6 runs. A 2-run double by Hacke and RBI doubles from Lauren Baer and Peyton Holzinger highlighted the frame.

But the Eagles wouldn’t go away quietly. In the sixth, Isabella Roberts stroked a 1-out single to right field and Cassie Reed followed it up with a bunt single to put 2 runners on in an inning for the first time in the game for CM. They were also the first two hits off of Hacke.

Buchanan then added the big blast for the Eagles, hammering a triple over the right fielder’s head to chase home Roberts and Reed and cut it to 6-2.

“I loved seeing that and this team hasn’t quit all year,” Angelo said. “That’s one thing I told them, this game, this season didn’t define what CM softball is all about. All this did was develop us for next year and the best is yet to come. These girls work hard in practice and it’s going to carry over. It’s all going to pay off in the future.”

Highland tacked on a couple insurance runs in the sixth off a 2-run single from Kourtney Zobrist to up it to 8-2.

Christeson whacked a double in the seventh for CM, but was stranded as Hacke struck out the side for the sixth time in the game.

“I told them this was nothing for them to hang their head about,” Angelo said. “Highland’s a good team and have won a lot of games this year and they beat a lot of good teams. This ought to make them hungry for next year and they better be ready to work in the offseason because that’s where a lot of the progress is made in the offseason. It’s how bad do they want it and what are they going to do next year.”

CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

HIGHLAND 8, CM 2

Eagles 000 002 0 — 2 4 2

Bulldogs 000 062 X — 8 13 1

EAGLES (10-20) — Cassie Reed 1-3, Susan Buchanan 1-2 3B BB 2 RBIs, Jenna Christeson 1-3 2B, Isabella Roberts 1-2.

LP — Kaitlynn Wrenn 5.2IP 1K 0BB 10H 6R 6ER

Ryan Allison 0.1IP 0K 0BB 3H 2R 2ER

BULLDOGS (29-3) — Addison Rinderer 1-4 RBI, Kourtney Zobrist 3-4 2 RBIs, Aubrey Hacke 1-4 2B 2 RBIs, Lily Garbett 1-4 RBI, Lauren Baer 1-4 2B RBI, Peyton Holzinger 1-3 2B RBI, Hannah Miener 2-3 2B, Hannah Sullens 2-2 SAC, Reily Kassay 1-2 SAC.

WP — Hacke 7.0IP 19K 1BB 4H 2R 2ER