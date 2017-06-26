Softball coaching clinic set at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE will be the host site for a softball coaching clinic Sept. 15-16.

The Solid Team Defense & Strategy course is part of the National Fastpitch Coaches College. The featured instructors are National Fastpitch Coaches Association Executive Director Carol Bruggeman, Notre Dame head coach Deanna Gumpf and Hofstra head coach Larissa Anderson.

The clinic will help coaches learn how to put individual players together to build a solid defensive team. In addition, coaches will:

Discuss pitch calling, pitching strategy, and defensive game plans

Accumulate individual and team defensive practice drills

Learn to interpret statistics and position players

Study defensive sets and discuss how to select the appropriate set for game situations

Identify and understand skills required to execute pickoffs, rundowns, wild pitch-passed balls, dropped third strikes, and intentional walks

Learn ways to defend steals, extra-base hits, bunts, and slaps

Increase their understanding of angles, communication systems, and primary-secondary back-up charts

Learn to use the DP-FLEX rule to their advantage

For more information, visit nfca.org and click on “Coaches College” or call (502) 409-4600. Fulginiti Indoor will be utilized for many of the hands-on demonstrations. The cost of the course is $199.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter