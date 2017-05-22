SOFTBALL: Dupo edges Oilers, denies them first regional crown

DUPO — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers will have to wait another year for that elusive first regional title in program history.

They were oh so close on Monday, but ultimately lost 5-4 to the host Dupo Tigers in the Class 2A Dupo Regional championship game. It was the second time in three years the Tigers have broken EA-WR’s hearts. In 2015 Dupo topped the Oilers 1-0 in 8 innings in the 2A Roxana Regional finals. It was the fourth consecutive regional crown for the Tigers, who finished second at state a year ago.

EA-WR closes the season at 16-18, while Dupo improved to 20-8 and advances to the Williamsville Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against host Williamsville (27-1).

“Another 1-run game for the Oilers. We just can’t seem to climb over that hill,” EA-WR head coach Dana Emerick said. “First of all hats off to Dupo, they’re a strong team. They’ve proven that in the past… Obviously there were some plays that we should have made. It’s just unfortunate for these kids who have played so hard and so good all year.”

It wasn’t a clean game in the field Monday. The Oilers made 4 errors, while the Tigers had 2 miscues. Unfortunately for EA-WR their 6 errors led to 3 unearned runs, while Dupo’s errors didn’t cost it on the scoreboard.

“Errors are what cost this game, but I tip my hat to both teams, they grinded it out and made the other team make mistakes,” Tigers’ head coach Tom Norman said. “Fortunately we came out on top.”

Still the Oilers were in position to take the lead in the seventh inning. They had the bases loaded with 2 outs and Peyton Young at the plate. Young had 2 hits and a pair of RBIs in the game entering the at-bat, but struck out on a borderline pitch on what was a wide strike zone throughout the game.

EA-WR junior pitcher Morgan Moxey certainly did her part to steer the Oilers to victory. She threw 6 strong innings, fanning 8, walking 6, scattering 8 hits and allowing 5 runs, but only 2 earned.

“I take my hat off to Morgan Moxey, she kept our top hitters down,” Norman said. “Just a couple errors here or there and the game could have went the other way.”

Emerick added of Moxey, “She’s such an athlete and she’s great at every position. Actually when Rebekah (Null) is pitching Morgan is the best first baseman I’ve ever seen, she’s that good. She makes diving plays, sliding all over the place. Morgan has a bright future for whatever she wants to do.”

Dupo staked itself to an early 2-0 lead, taking advantage of an EA-WR miscue in the field with 2 outs in the first inning.

That’s how it stood into the fourth inning when the Oilers knotted it at 2-2. Moxey reached on a walk to start the frame and when Young smacked a 1-out single, a Tiger hiccup in the outfield allowed Moxey to score and Young to motor her way to second base. Kate Booten entered as a pinch runner and scored easily when Kayla Aligholi followed with a RBI double to center field.

Dupo answered right away though, scoring twice in the home half of the fourth. Holly Wilson drew a leadoff walk and Cameron Foster followed with a single. An outfield error allowed the runners to advance to second and third and Skylure Barlow’s double to right field plated them both to make it 4-2 in favor of the Tigers.

The Oilers tied it again in the fifth, as back-to-back 1-out singles by Macy Flanigan and Moxey set the stage for Young’s 2-out, 2-run single to make it 4-4.

Dupo provided the dagger in the sixth though. Foster hit a leadoff infield single, moved to second on an error, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Barlow to seal it at 5-4.

It proved to be the final game for EA-WR seniors Haley Shewmake and Carly Campbell. The duo has been crucial to any recent success the Oilers have had. Both will continue their careers at Wabash Community College next season and will be sorely missed by Emerick.

“They’re taking this loss harder than anybody,” Emerick said. “It’s their last high school game and all that stuff that goes with it. They leave here, Haley with 10 school records and Carly with 6, so that’s 16 school records these girls are leaving here with. On top of that they’re outstanding students and outstanding citizens. They’re both at the top of their class, world class people. They’re the type of people I like being around. When I choose my friends, those are the type of people I’d chose to be my friends because I think that much of them.”

But with everyone else returning, including both pitchers in Moxey and Null, there is plenty to look forward to for EA-WR softball.

“We could be right back in this position,” Emerick said. “That’s a couple of big bats we’ve got to pick up and we’ll see how hard the girls want to work in the offseason and we get a couple girls to come along behind this group from the eighth grade and we’ve got a good shot to be pretty good again next year.”

CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL

(Championship Game)

DUPO 5, EA-WR 4

Oilers 000 220 0 — 4 8 4

Tigers 200 201 X — 5 8 2

OILERS (16-18) — Haley Shewmake 1-3 BB, Macy Flanigan 2-4, Morgan Moxey 2-3 BB, Peyton Young 2-4 2 RBIs, Kayla Aligholi 1-3 2B RBI.

LP — Moxey 6.0IP 8K 6BB 8H 5R 2ER

DUPO (20-8) — Cameron Foster 2-3 BB, Skylure Barlow 2-3 2B SAC 3 RBIs, Megan Brown 1-3 BB, Stormy Sellers 2-3, Reagan Carner 1-2 BB.

WP — Brown 7.0IP 8K 3BB 8H 4R 4ER 2HBP